Sippy Sidhu murder case: Victim’s brother to pursue case against 2 cops

The brother of Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Sippy Sidhu, Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, on Wednesday submitted before the special CBI court that he wants to pursue the protest petition qua the role of two police officers, namely Guriqbal Sidhu, the then ASP, Chandigarh Police, and Inspector Poonam Dilawari of Chandigarh Police.

The statement was given by Jasmanpreet Singh, alias Jippy Sidhu, before the special CBI court of Sukhdev Singh, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class). The court is hearing the protest petition filed by Jippy Sidhu.

The family of Sippy Sidhu has filed a protest petition before the court against the untraced report of the CBI, which was filed in December 2020. The accused, Kalyani Singh, is already arrested in the matter by the CBI and a chargesheet has been filed against her. She is on bail at present.

The court has now scheduled the matter for hearing on November 19, 2022.

As the protest petition came up for hearing before the CBI court, Jippy Sidhu offered a statement before the court, saying “we want to pursue with the Protest Petition qua role of police officers namely Guriqbal Sidhu, the then ASP, Chandigarh and Lady Inspector Poonam Dilawari of Chandigarh Police. Hence, it is requested that one short adjournment may kindly be given”.

Taking note of the request, the court ordered, “Keeping in view the request made by complainant Jasmanpreet Singh Sidhu, case is adjourned to November 19, 2022 for arguments on Protest Petition. Case has been adjourned as per convenience of complainants.”

The bullet-riddled body of Sidhu was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015.

The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016.