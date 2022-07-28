Sippy Sidhu murder case | File affidavits on Kalyani bail plea: HC to petitioner, complainant, CBI

Hearing the bail petition of Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu in 2015, the Punjab and Haryana High Court Wednesday ordered “the petitioner, complainant and CBI, through appropriate person(s), to file respective affidavits of objection/no objection”.

Kalyani is currently lodged at the Model Jail of Burail, Chandigarh. The CBI had arrested her on June 15 after several rounds of questioning.

Her bail plea came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Anoop Chitkara on Wednesday. The Bench ordered “the petitioner, complainant and CBI, through appropriate person(s), to file respective affidavits of objection/no objection regarding hearing of the matter by this court”. The matter was posted for next hearing on August 1.

Kalyani through her counsel Sartej Singh Narula contended in her petition that her arrest was made to show that the premier investigating agency of the country had finally solved a murder mystery.

“Neither the petitioner was in touch with the deceased on the day of incident, nor is there any such evidence available with the CBI, despite lapse of almost 7 years, to the effect that the petitioner was present at the site of incident. The description of the girl given out in the press on September 27, 2015 rather reveals that the deceased was there to meet some other girl whom he was dating at that point of time, which also goes with the character of the deceased established by the CBI itself,” mentioned Kalyani’s petition.

Kalyani’s petition contended that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her bail plea, failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.

It was added in the petition that the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased”.