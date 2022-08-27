scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Sippy Sidhu murder case: Ensure IO is present with the relevant records, says HC

The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, where the case was ordered to be listed on September 2.

National-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu (File)

Hearing the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the CBI to ensure that the investigating officer is present in the court along with all the relevant records, on September 2, 2022. The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, where the case was ordered to be listed on September 2.

The Bench ordered that, “The records of the learned Committal Magistrate concerned, be ensured to be produced before this court on the next date of hearing.” The HC added, “The learned counsel for the respondent-CBI is also directed to ensure that on the next date of hearing, the investigating officer is present in the court along with all the relevant records.”

Kalyani Singh, currently lodged at the Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, had filed the bail plea before the HC after it was dismissed by the CBI Court of Chandigarh. Kalyani’s counsel has contended in the plea that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her plea, failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.

More from Chandigarh

It was added in the petition that “the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...Premium
UPSC Key-August 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right t...
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...Premium
Assessing CJI NV Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 and 71...
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and newPremium
Explained: Why companies are increasing prices of gadgets old and new
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...Premium
Fabric device that generates electricity using moisture in air could repl...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 27-08-2022 at 02:53:32 am
Next Story

BJP Mahila Morcha protests assault on pregnant woman

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Full access to the best journalism out of India at the price of a coffee every month

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

Live Updates: Neeraj Chopra finishes first in Lausanne Diamond League

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

US Justice Dept releases redacted Mar-a-Lago search affidavit

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Why Moderna is suing Pfizer for patent infringement over Covid vaccine

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411
Opinion

Assessing CJI Ramana’s legacy through three key numbers: 0, 163 & 71,411

Premium
8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

8 J&K Cong leaders quit after Azad, more likely to go

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Police stop Mirwaiz Farooq from leaving Srinagar residence to offer prayers

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Prime Minister and Right to Party’

Premium
Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions
Liger movie review

Deverakonda film is a cringe-fest of mammoth proportions

Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
SPONSORED

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 26: Latest News
Advertisement