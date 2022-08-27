Sippy Sidhu murder case: Ensure IO is present with the relevant records, says HC

Hearing the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Friday directed the CBI to ensure that the investigating officer is present in the court along with all the relevant records, on September 2, 2022. The matter came up for hearing before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur, where the case was ordered to be listed on September 2.

The Bench ordered that, “The records of the learned Committal Magistrate concerned, be ensured to be produced before this court on the next date of hearing.” The HC added, “The learned counsel for the respondent-CBI is also directed to ensure that on the next date of hearing, the investigating officer is present in the court along with all the relevant records.”

Kalyani Singh, currently lodged at the Model Jail, Burail, Chandigarh, had filed the bail plea before the HC after it was dismissed by the CBI Court of Chandigarh. Kalyani’s counsel has contended in the plea that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her plea, failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.

It was added in the petition that “the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased”.