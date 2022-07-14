Sippy Sidhu murder case: Court dismisses Kalyani’s bail plea

Stating that the accused in the case is an influential person who might tamper with evidence, or influence witnesses, the special CBI Court of Chandigarh denied bail to Kalyani Singh, for allegedly murdering lawyer and national-level shooter Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, here on Wednesday. The application was dismissed by the Court of Special CBI Judge Jagjit Singh.

Earlier, seeking bail, the counsel for Kalyani, Advocate Sartej Singh Narula, argued that Kalyani has been falsely been implicated in the case without any evidence. It was argued that Sidhu’s postmortem report would show that Kalyani could not have shot him in the range mentioned in the report, and only someone who was taller than Sidhu could have fired those shots.

Advocate Narula further argued that Sidhu, as per the investigation of the CBI had “six girlfriends, and several property disputes”.

From his e-mails, he argued, it was clear that he was being threatened by someone, and, therefore, those persons could be responsible for his death.

It was argued that Kalyani’s motive for killing Sidhu was that he was not marrying her, whereas, the documents show that he was always making efforts to be with her, and that Kalyani herself had decided not to stay in touch. Narula argued that Kalyani never called Sidhu on the day of his death, and the statements of Kalyani’s family have been recorded in this regard.

PK Dogra, public prosecutor for CBI, contended that Kalyani remained deceptive during her polygraph test as well. As per the evidence collected, argued Advocate Dogra, Kalyani made calls to Sidhu from phones of others whose testimonies have been recorded. It was said that she later deleted these call records, which were revealed during the course of the investigation. Dogra said , Sidhu’s mother stated that on the day of his death, he had told her that he was going to meet Kalyani.