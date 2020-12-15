Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI submits report, court tells agency to clarify nature of document

Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu

After four years of investigation in the murder case of Sukmandeep Singh Sidhu alias Sippy, the CBI has submitted an ‘untrace report’ in the special CBI court of Chandigarh. The court has asked the agency to clarify whether the documents are a final report, untrace report or a simple status report, after the CBI sought directions for further investigation in the matter.

As per the report submitted in the special CBI court of Ravish Kaushik, JMIC (Judicial Magistrate First Class), the CBI has stated that the “final report submitted under section 173 Cr.P.C. is not complete as the documents and statements of the witnesses mentioned in the report have not been submitted by the CBI”.

The court observed that the report shows that the CBI despite doing a thorough investigation could not gather sufficient evidence against the accused woman. Accordingly, she has not been chargesheeted in the present case.

However, the CBI has mentioned in the said document that the investigation is being kept open. In the last para of this document, the agency has requested the court to give directions under Section 173 (8) of the CrPC to continue further investigation as they have strong suspicion about the role of the woman to eliminate Sippy Sidhu. A request has also been made to accept the untrace report in the present matter.

“The Court in these circumstances fails to understand that how this report can be treated as final report when the CBI is still willing to keep the investigation open and if the investigation on certain aspects is still pending at the end of CBI, then why are they filling the untrace report?” the CBI judge said in the order.

“The court therefore regrets its inability to understand the nature of the document submitted by the CBI as on one hand, the CBI has submitted the final report which is usually submitted after the conclusion of the investigation and on the other hand, they are requesting for further investigation and simultaneously asking for the acceptance of the untrace report,” the court order read.

The CBI court thus directed the investigation officer to clarify the nature of the document — whether it is a final report or an untraced report or a simple status report.

The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy was the grandson of the late Justice S S Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge. The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016.

Sippy’s brother Jippy Sidhu and mother Deepinder Kaur said the CBI had filed a status report and admitted for the first time that the prime suspect in the case is a woman. The agency has given the status report and has told the court that the investigation will continue.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.