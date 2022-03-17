Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI refers to Maruti Zen car with last four digits 1183, seeks more time to probe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investing the murder case of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu (Sippy Sidhu) has told the special CBI court of Chandigarh that, as per source information, a Maruti Zen car with its last four digits “1183” was spotted at the place of incidenr at the relevant time.

The information has been furnished by Investigating Officer (IO) R L Yadav, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, before the special CBI court of Inderjeet Singh, Special Judicial Magistrate, CBI.

The IO of the case has submitted that “the postmortem report of deceased Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu reflects that the murder was committed by using short gun firearm ammunition. Therefore, the record of any weapon/short gun registered in the name of suspected persons in the State of Punjab is yet to be obtained. During earlier investigation, such record is obtained only qua the UT, Chandigarh”.

The IO submitted that the report from National Forensic Science University, Gandhi Nagar, Gujarat, regarding video footage recovered from DVR of a house at Sector 27, Chandigarh, is yet to be received. As per information received by him, this report may come within a week.

The IO submitted, “as per source information, the last four digits of Maruti Zen car spotted at the place of incident at the relevant time are 1183. The investigation to collect the record from the Department of Transport concerned is still pending… since the vehicle make, i.e Maruti Zen pertains to the considerable old period, the tracing of registration record qua this vehicle may take some time”.

The IO added that the ballistic report regarding 12 bore DBBL gun seized from a suspect is still awaited.

Seeking more time to submit the investigation report, the IO submitted that investigation is going on and CBI requests some time to conclude the further investigation and submit final report.

After hearing the submission made by the CBI official, the CBI Judge said, “Keeping in view the submissions made by the Investigating Officer of the case, let file be put on March 31, 2022, with the direction to the Investigating Officer to expedite the pending investigation and to submit the complete and final investigation report as per law.”

The family of victim Sippy Sidhu has filed a protest petition before the court against the untrace report of the CBI, which was filed in December 2020.

The bullet-riddled body of national-level shooter and corporate lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015. Sippy was the grandson of the late Justice S S Sidhu, a former Punjab and Haryana High Court judge.

The case was initially investigated by the Chandigarh Police after an FIR was registered against unknown persons at Sector 26 police station, Chandigarh, under Section 302 (murder) and the Arms Act. The matter was later transferred to the CBI in April 2016.