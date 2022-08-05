Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI files its reply in HC, opposes bail petition of Kalyani

Replying to the bail application filed by Kalyani Singh, the accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has said that “there is strong apprehension that in case, the accused is released on bail, she would try to threaten the family of deceased”.

The CBI has filed the reply before the Bench of Justice Sureshwar Thakur at the Punjab and Haryana High Court. The matter is now scheduled for hearing on August 23.

Opposing Kalyani’s bail plea, the CBI has submitted that “given the high-profile status of the accused/petitioner, there is strong apprehension that in case accused is admitted to bail, she would definitely try to influence, threaten, desist or win over the material witnesses and also tamper with the evidence which is yet to be collected against her and may even abscond, thus frustrating the process of law and administration of justice”.

Kalyani is currently lodged at the Model Jail of Burail, Chandigarh. She had filed the bail plea before the HC after it was dismissed by the CBI court.

Her counsel has contended in the bail plea that the CBI Special Judge, who rejected her bail plea, failed to appreciate that the investigating agency had not been able to bring up, or point out any new evidence that would indict the petitioner “beyond whatever evidence that was available with them at the time of filing report under Section 173 of the CrPC on December 7, 2020”.

The bail petition submitted that the court had conveniently ignored the fact that the petitioner had all these years never tried to influence the witnesses or tamper with the evidence. It was evident from the fact that “there has never been any complaint from any quarter, even from the family of the deceased”.