Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI files chargesheet against Kalyani Singh in court, makes 84 persons as witnesses

A CBI witness had seen the ‘unknown assailant’ who accompanied accused Kalyani Singh on September 20, 2015, when the alleged murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu took place. The CBI witness is a domestic help of a resident in Sector 27 here. Kalyani Singh is a key accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case.

According to the witness, the ‘unknown assailant’ was 5 feet 7 inches tall. The ‘unknown assailant’ stopped and turned back on seeing him (witness), and got down on his knees and told him (witness) to keep quiet in order to avoid any reaction. This information was mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation before the special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday.

The CBI has filed the chargesheet against accused Kalyani Singh, under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The CBI has made 84 persons as witnesses in the chargesheet.

As per the CBI chargesheet, there is a sufficient direct documentary, oral and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the allegations against Kalyani Singh, and it is established that Kalyani Singh and the unknown assailant have committed the offence punishable under Sections 120-B read with 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Though the CBI has been unable to arrest the unknown assailant, the chargesheet mentions that the unknown person was seen at the murder spot on September 20, 2015, where the bullet-riddled body of Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park at Sector 27, Chandigarh.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the investigation has disclosed that on September 20, 2015, one of the witnesses in the case, a resident of Sector 27, heard a gunshot when he came out for a stroll in the front courtyard of his house. “Out of curiosity, he started walking towards the boundary wall of his house which separates it from the park as the gunshots were heard from that side. By the time, he reached there, two more gunshots were fired in quick succession. In the meantime, his servant also came running towards him. He (servant) tried to look over the wall and saw a person of medium height of about 5’7” walking away from the wall side. The said person stopped and turned back. Out of fear, he (unknown assailant) immediately got down on his knees over the grass and told the servant of the house to keep quiet in order to avoid any reaction”, according to the chargesheet.

The wife of the Sector 27 resident, who was present on the first floor of her house, also heard the gunshots around 9.30 pm. She went out towards the terrace balcony facing the main gate. On reaching the balcony, she saw a small white colour car parked near the street light close to the main gate of her house. She also saw a woman aged around 25-27 years coming from the side of the park towards the car. She opened the door of the car from driver’s side and drove away towards the east side of her house. The said woman was wearing a dark colour dress, was around 5’4” tall, had a wheatish complexion and was not fair. She wore a black dress consisting of short pants, maybe jeans, and a scarf around her neck. Later she identified that woman to be Kalyani Singh, according to the CBI chargesheet.

The CBI has mentioned in the chargesheet that Kalyani Singh had entered into a criminal conspiracy with an unknown person to kill Sippy Sidhu. She was driven by the obsession of failed love affair (rejection of marriage proposal), fuelled by feeling of anger and morbid jealousy (due to affair of Sippy Sidhu with another woman) and humiliation/embarrassment to the family (due to leakage of her objectionable photographs). The weapon used for committing the crime and empty cartridges were not recovered from the spot. Accused Kalyani Singh in connivance with the second assailant had caused destruction of material evidence in this case in order to save her and the unknown assailant from the punishment and clutches of the law.

As per the CBI chargesheet, Kalyani Singh was identified by a mehandi applier and another person who visited Sector 19. She had used their phone on September 18, 2015, for calling Sippy Sidhu, as she told one of them, “Mera phone ghar chhooth gaya hai, mujhe phone karwa do”.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the investigation also disclosed that on the evening of September 20, 2015, Sippy left his house to meet Kalyani Singh in Sector 27 park. There are pieces of evidence confirming the presence of Kalyani Singh with Sippy in the said park.

Kalyani had intentionally left her phone in the house where an alleged birthday party was organised. Further, the location of the CDR of the phone was showing in Sector 4-10 from 8.15 pm to 10.24 pm, which establishes that it was deliberately and intentionally kept in a house at Sector 10, where the alleged birthday party was organised. And after killing Sippy Sidhu at Sector 27 park, she was seen running from spot in the white Alto car that was owned by her father, the chargesheet said.