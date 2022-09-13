scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 12, 2022

Sippy Sidhu murder case: CBI files chargesheet against Kalyani Singh in court, makes 84 persons as witnesses

The CBI has mentioned in the chargesheet that Kalyani Singh had entered into a criminal conspiracy with an unknown person to kill Sippy Sidhu. She was driven by the obsession of failed love affair

Accused Kalyani Singh in connivance with the second assailant had caused destruction of material evidence in this case in order to save her and the unknown assailant from the punishment and clutches of the law. (File)

A CBI witness had seen the ‘unknown assailant’ who accompanied accused Kalyani Singh on September 20, 2015, when the alleged murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh Sidhu alias Sippy Sidhu took place. The CBI witness is a domestic help of a resident in Sector 27 here. Kalyani Singh is a key accused in the Sippy Sidhu murder case.

According to the witness, the ‘unknown assailant’ was 5 feet 7 inches tall. The ‘unknown assailant’ stopped and turned back on seeing him (witness), and got down on his knees and told him (witness) to keep quiet in order to avoid any reaction. This information was mentioned in the chargesheet filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation before the special CBI court of Chandigarh on Monday.

The CBI has filed the chargesheet against accused Kalyani Singh, under Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) read with 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. The CBI has made 84 persons as witnesses in the chargesheet.

As per the CBI chargesheet, there is a sufficient direct documentary, oral and circumstantial evidence to substantiate the allegations against Kalyani Singh, and it is established that Kalyani Singh and the unknown assailant have committed the offence punishable under Sections 120-B read with 302 and 201 of the IPC.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...Premium
UPSC Key-September 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Look West Policy’ or ‘S...
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...Premium
Election Watch | Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out...
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...Premium
Russia’s setback in Ukraine: India must be alive to changes on the ...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs

Though the CBI has been unable to arrest the unknown assailant, the chargesheet mentions that the unknown person was seen at the murder spot on September 20, 2015, where the bullet-riddled body of Sippy Sidhu, 35, was found in a park at Sector 27, Chandigarh.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the investigation has disclosed that on September 20, 2015, one of the witnesses in the case, a resident of Sector 27, heard a gunshot when he came out for a stroll in the front courtyard of his house. “Out of curiosity, he started walking towards the boundary wall of his house which separates it from the park as the gunshots were heard from that side. By the time, he reached there, two more gunshots were fired in quick succession. In the meantime, his servant also came running towards him. He (servant) tried to look over the wall and saw a person of medium height of about 5’7” walking away from the wall side. The said person stopped and turned back. Out of fear, he (unknown assailant) immediately got down on his knees over the grass and told the servant of the house to keep quiet in order to avoid any reaction”, according to the chargesheet.

The wife of the Sector 27 resident, who was present on the first floor of her house, also heard the gunshots around 9.30 pm. She went out towards the terrace balcony facing the main gate. On reaching the balcony, she saw a small white colour car parked near the street light close to the main gate of her house. She also saw a woman aged around 25-27 years coming from the side of the park towards the car. She opened the door of the car from driver’s side and drove away towards the east side of her house. The said woman was wearing a dark colour dress, was around 5’4” tall, had a wheatish complexion and was not fair. She wore a black dress consisting of short pants, maybe jeans, and a scarf around her neck. Later she identified that woman to be Kalyani Singh, according to the CBI chargesheet.

Advertisement

The CBI has mentioned in the chargesheet that Kalyani Singh had entered into a criminal conspiracy with an unknown person to kill Sippy Sidhu. She was driven by the obsession of failed love affair (rejection of marriage proposal), fuelled by feeling of anger and morbid jealousy (due to affair of Sippy Sidhu with another woman) and humiliation/embarrassment to the family (due to leakage of her objectionable photographs). The weapon used for committing the crime and empty cartridges were not recovered from the spot. Accused Kalyani Singh in connivance with the second assailant had caused destruction of material evidence in this case in order to save her and the unknown assailant from the punishment and clutches of the law.

As per the CBI chargesheet, Kalyani Singh was identified by a mehandi applier and another person who visited Sector 19. She had used their phone on September 18, 2015, for calling Sippy Sidhu, as she told one of them, “Mera phone ghar chhooth gaya hai, mujhe phone karwa do”.

As per the CBI chargesheet, the investigation also disclosed that on the evening of September 20, 2015, Sippy left his house to meet Kalyani Singh in Sector 27 park. There are pieces of evidence confirming the presence of Kalyani Singh with Sippy in the said park.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

Kalyani had intentionally left her phone in the house where an alleged birthday party was organised. Further, the location of the CDR of the phone was showing in Sector 4-10 from 8.15 pm to 10.24 pm, which establishes that it was deliberately and intentionally kept in a house at Sector 10, where the alleged birthday party was organised. And after killing Sippy Sidhu at Sector 27 park, she was seen running from spot in the white Alto car that was owned by her father, the chargesheet said.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 02:50:11 am
Next Story

Govt’s FY19 health spending dropped from previous year

Express Explained We analyse and explain the top news for you
Click Here

Top News

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Saurashtra, factionalism in BJP: Why Vijay Rupani is out of Gujarat

Premium
Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Guard slapped at Noida society speaks: ‘It took me time to open the gate’

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Cong puts up image of khaki shorts on fire; RSS, BJP say 'instigating violence'

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

Assam Cong leader quits, says 'no direction', high command unaware

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

MHA orders CBI probe in Sonali Phogat's death

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex
Explained

Dispute around Gyanvapi mosque-Kashi Vishwanath temple complex

Premium
Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Jindal University student found dead outside campus, kin allege ragging

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

Ghulam Nabi Azad's Article 370 stand makes supporters wary in Kashmir

How we fought for Siddique Kappan
Opinion

How we fought for Siddique Kappan

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Rahul’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is commendable. But attacking Sangh is fruitless

Premium
Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Decoding link between sleep deprivation and blurred vision, eye twitches

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Akshay Kumar’s ad receives backlash as it 'promotes dowry'

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 12: Latest News
Advertisement