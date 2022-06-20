Sippy Sidhu’s mother confronts Kalyani Singh at CBI office; probe agency defends face-off

Kalyani Singh, accused in the murder of Sukhmanpreet Singh aka Sippy Sidhu, a national-level shooter and lawyer, was confronted with Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, mother of the victim, at CBI office, Sector 30, on Saturday.

In the 30-minute face-off between the two, Kalyani Singh was mostly silent.

CBI officials claimed that the confrontation was a necessary part of the ongoing investigation. Sources said it was for ascertaining the sequence of events a few days before the killing.

Though Kalyani Singh’s counsel Sartej Narula raised his objection to the confrontation during the court hearing on Sunday, the CBI officials defended it claiming it was a necessary part of the probe.

Narula claimed during the hearing that Kalyani Singh was pressurized by the victim’s mother. In response, CBI officials apprised the court that the confrontation took place in the presence of investigators and there was no question of putting pressure on Kalyani Singh.

The CBI told the court that Kalyani Singh was not cooperating in the investigation and many missing links were yet to be established. The investigation agency informed the court that of the two cars used in the crime, one was identified and seized.

Narula defended his client saying, “Kalyani Singh has been cooperating right from the beginning.”

Deepinder Kaur Sidhu and her younger son, Jippy Sidhu, were also present in the court when the arguments took place.

The court later extended the police custody of Kalyani Singh for two days.

Kalyani Singh will be produced in the court again on June 21.

“I found them (investigators) very positive about the probe. The gap of around seven years between the murder of my son and her (Kalyani’s) arrest has created a vacuum. I believe that CBI officers got something crucial which makes them very positive despite the fact that Kalyani has not been cooperating with them,” Deepinder Kaur Sidhu, 71, told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Sippy Sidhu, who was also the grandson of a former judge of Punjab and Haryana High Court, was found dead with four bullet injuries at a public park in Sector 27 on September 20, 2015.