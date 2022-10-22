Sippy Sidhu kin complain to CJI against Kalyani’s bail orders

The family of Sippy Sidhu lodged a complaint against the regular bail orders of the alleged accused, Kalyani Singh, in the murder of Sippy Sidhu.

The family said they have apprehensions that the accused could influence the witnesses.

Sippy’s younger brother Jasmanpreet Singh Jippy Sidhu said Friday that the bail order was biased and that his mother had lodged a complaint with the Chief Justice of India (CJI).

Earlier, Jippy Sidhu submitted that he wants to pursue the protest petition qua the role of two police officers.