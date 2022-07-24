Single-phase panchayat polls in September: Haryana election panel

July 24, 2022 4:09:38 am
Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Saturday said the Panchayat elections will be held in a single phase in September, nearly one and a half years after the term of the last Panchayati Raj Institution bodies came to an end.
“The election of Panches will be done by ballot paper while that of Zilla Parishad members, Panchayat Samiti members and Sarpanches will be done through EVMs,” Singh said at a meeting with the Deputy Commissioners and other officials in Rewari.
Singh said the Commission is determined to conduct fair and transparent elections. Tight security arrangements should be ensured at sensitive and very sensitive booths, he said, while directing to make arrangements in time for the election material, which is to be purchased at the local level.
