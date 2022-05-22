Singla gives Rs 25 lakh to kin of five who died in farm stir

A day before Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s scheduled visit to Chandigarh to provide relief to families of farmers who had died while protesting farm laws at the Delhi borders, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Vijay Singla gave compensation worth Rs 25 lakh to families of five farmers who died during the agitation. All the families belong to Singla’s home district – Mansa.

Singla, while addressing a gathering at Mansa, said that around 700 farmers had lost their lives protesting against “draconian agrarian laws” that were later repealed. He said that the Aam Aadmi Party will always stand by the farmers through thick and thin.

According to the figure recorded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha(SKM), nearly 714 farmers of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Uttrakhand had died during this agitation and a majority of them – exactly 619 – were from Punjab.

During his time as the Chief Minister, Capt Amarinder Singh had announced Rs 5 lakh compensation and a government job to families of farmers who died during the protests. The Congress government had compensated around 400 families and job letters to 152 people. The pending cases have not been cleared by the new AAP government yet.

Rakesh Tikait, a senior member of the SKM told The Indian Express, “A total of 714 farmers had died at Delhi borders during farm agitation and the Telangana government is giving relief worth Rs 3 lakh each to every family, irrespective of which state they belong. KCR will be coming to Chandigarh on Sunday to provide cheques to the affected families. Twenty such farmers from UP, but their government has not made any announcement till date…perhaps they will feel ashamed after this incident and provide some solace to the families of their own state.”

Jagmohan Singh Dakaunda, general secretary of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) Dakaunda and member of SKM said, “Around 600 farmers of Punjab had died during the agitation but the Punjab Government has provided relief to nearly 400 families. Now if the Telangana Government is going to provide compensation to all, it will be a big slap on the Punjab Government.”