Singla firing case: Associate of Lawrence Bishnoi held

A 40-year-old man, an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested with 80 live cartridges Wednesday night in Chandigarh. He was identified as Kulwinder Singh, alias Kala. Police said that he was involved in the firing at liquor baron Arvind Singla’s brother’s house. He was produced in a local court and remanded in five days police custody Thursday.

Kalia allegedly assisted the assailants in escaping from the city.

He was arrested near Hotel Toy in Sector 34 by ASI Dilbar Singh. Police also seized a black Ciaz car from his possession. Sources said that he had stayed with Lawrence Bishnoi earlier.

“He was remanded in police custody to ascertain whether he provided any weapon/ammunition to the accused in commission of firing incident in Sector 33. They also want to know if he provided any other support like doing reccee/providing getaway vehicle/shelter etc to accused persons,” said a police officer.

The police are yet to arrest any of the assailants, who had fired 17 bullets at Rakehs Singla’s house in Sector 33. They had arrested Sewak of Zirakpur, a gym trainer, on Wednesday, who reportedly arranged the assailants.

