Singhu lynching result of plot to remove Nihangs, who protect farmers, from protest site: Lawyers’ body

Chandigarh-based Lawyers for Human Right International (LFHRI) general secretary advocate Navkiran Singh on Thursday said there was a “deep-rooted conspiracy” behind the Singhu lynching, aimed at removing Nihangs, who have been “providing a security cover to agitating farmers”, from the Singhu protest site.

Singh, while releasing a report complied by five LFHRI lawyers – he was one of them — who went to Singhu border on Tuesday, told reporters that “those who hatched the conspiracy knew this is how Nihangs would react”.

The report, in which lawyers interviewed Nihangs, farmers and others, read, “People feel that there was a larger conspiracy to derail and defame the farmers agitation at Singhu Border and since Nihangs through their 8 deras at the site of farmers agitation are providing protective cover to the farmers lodged over there who had earlier also been attacked by local goons and incidents of burning of the tents and stone pelting has taken place, the farmers as well Nihangs feel that the conspiracy is to force the Nihangs to leave the site unprotected and to leave it to miscreants to create a law and order situation which will make the farmers insecure and ultimately being forced by circumstances to leave Singhu Border.”

The report also says that the Punjab government should probe this, as, “since the conspiracy was hatched in Punjab, the Punjab police will be well within its powers to investigate the same.”

The LHFRI in its report said as per its “detailed investigation”, there was “a sudden and grave provocation” due to which the “extremely devout” Nihang Singhs reacted, and the police, while on the spot, “remained mute spectator and did not intervene or cared to provide medical aid to the deceased, who lost his life due to excessive loss of blood.”

It said the victim Lakhbir Singh was taken to Singhu “under some ulterior motive and deep rooted conspiracy by forces who want to weaken or derail the farmers’ agitation…”

“We recommend to Haryana police to delete insertion of offences relating to SC/ST Act as the victim and the accused all belong to SC/ST category,” it further read.

LHFRI lawyers also said in the report, “We feel at pain at the loss of life of Lakhbir Singh… the society needs to ensure that his widow and 3 daughters need to provided with amenities of daily life as well as education to stand on their legs.”