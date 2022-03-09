Singhu lynching case: Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim anticipatory bail to Nihang leader

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to a Nihang group leader, Aman Singh (29), who is booked in the alleged lynching of Lakhbir Singh at farmers’ protest site at Singhu border on October 15, 2021.

Aman Singh was booked in a case registered under Sections of murder (302) of IPC, Sections 25/54/59 of Arms Act, 1959 and Section 3 (2) (v) SC/ST Act, 1989, at Sonepat’s Kundli police station.

The petitioner Aman Singh, through counsel Advocate Bhanu Pratap Singh, had contended before the HC that he has been falsely implicated in the case, and he has been booked only on the disclosure statement of other accused arrested in the case.

He further argued that there is no eye witness who has stated that the petitioner has committed the crime, he argued.

According to Singh’s counsel, he was allegedly implicated due to his flat refusal to vacate the dharna site.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Manoj Bajaj, while adjourning the matter for July 11, 2022, directed: “Meanwhile, the petitioner shall join the investigation and would come present as and when called for and in the event of arrest, the petitioner shall be admitted to interim bail on his furnishing personal and surety bonds to the satisfaction of arresting/investigating officer.”

The Haryana Police have arrested four accused – Sarabjit Singh, Narain Singh, Bhagwant Singh, and Govind Preet Singh, for the alleged killing of Lakhbir (35), at Singhu border.