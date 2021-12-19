Singhu lynching: Haryana Police for arrest warrant of Nihang sect chief

The Haryana Police is planning to seek arrest warrant of Baba Aman Singh who is accused of instigating the Nihags to kill a 35-year-old man, Lakhbir Singh, at Singhu border in October this year.

The police have already arrested four Nihangs — Narain Singh (50), Bhagwant Singh (35), Govind Preet Singh (24) and Sarabjit Singh (37) — for the lynching at the site of farmers’ protest. The police had claimed that the accused had confessed to having killed Lakhbir as ‘punishment’ for desecrating the Sikh Holy Book. Now police officials say they are looking for the arrest of Baba Aman Singh, who is the head of a Nihang group called “Misl Shaheed Pyaare Himmat Singh”. “This group is one among nine sects of Nihangs,” said a police official.

The Investigating Officer of the case, DSP Virender Singh, told The Indian Express: “As per the disclosure statement of the arrested accused, they had taken Lakhbir to Baba Aman Singh’s hut because that time head of their Nihang sect was not available there. They assaulted Lakhbir there. The arrested accused had claimed that Baba Aman Singh had asked them to chop off his hand. Because of the injuries, Lakhbir had later died. Baba Aman Singh is also among the main accused apart from the four arrested Nihangs.”

“Sessions court has already dismissed anticipatory bail application of Baba Aman Singh. Currently, we are trying for his arrest and will see whether anybody else was also involved during the investigation. We are planning to seek his arrest warrant from the court. Then, we may initiate proceedings to declare him proclaimed offender and attach his properties,” the DSP added.

An investigator had earlier stated as many as six of a total of 37 injuries on Lakhbir Singh were caused by a sharp-edged weapon. The police collected blood samples of the deceased from the spot. The recovered swords and clothes of the accused with bloodstains were sent to the FSL, Madhuban. Among the swords, one was allegedly recovered from Narain Singh and the second from Sarabjit Singh.