Farm agitation violent in nature, need to expose ‘anarchists’ behind it: BJP

The BJP Friday lashed out at farm organisations for trying to “distance” themselves from the lynching of a man near the Singhu border protest site saying that Nihang Sikhs were part of their agitation which was “violent” in nature and “not a peaceful one”. The party said “anarchists” behind these protests need to be exposed as they are doing a great disservice to the nation.

BJP’s IT cell chief Amit Malviya said had BKU leader Rakesh Tikait not “justified” lynching in Lakhimpur Kheri, with (Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s)Yogendra Yadav, sitting next to him, maintaining sanctimonious silence, the gory murder of the youth would not have happened. “Anarchists behind these protests in the name of farmers need to be exposed,” he said.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said, “The professional protesters who are masking themselves as farmers are doing great disservice to the nation. Those who take the life of an innocent man, rape women and insult the tricolour and justify the killings of citizens as reaction to the action cannot be termed as farmers,”

Bhatia said while demanding stringent action against the culprits.

Punjab leader and special invitee to BJP national executive Harjit Singh Grewal said farm leaders were trying to “distance” themselves from lynching incident which he said was committed in “Talibani style”.

“Farmers never do such things. It is a deep-rooted conspiracy where criminals are committing such acts. Farm leaders have no control over the agitation. The way brutal lynching was committed, it has put a blot on democracy. This is India and not Afghanistan. Here law takes its course. Who are they to give punishment? The agitation is violent and not peaceful in nature. It is politically motivated. It was the responsibility of farm leaders to ensure law and order and to ensure that criminals are not there in the agitation. Now, farm leaders are trying to distance themselves from the incident,” said Grewal.

Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said those who committed the “ghastly murder” were “part of farm agitation”.“Farm leaders have no right continue the agitation now. They should go back to the talking table,” he said, asked “where the farm organisations were when the hand of man was chopped off and he lay there for hours before he died”.

Sharma said farm leaders doing “politics in the guise of agitation”. Condemning the lynching, Sharma said, “Every Punjabi condemns sacrilege, but who gave the right to take law in own hands. It is not Talibani rule where you chop off hands and hang the body.”