Singhu lynching: Court extends police custody of 4 accused

A Sonipat court Saturday extended the police custody of the four accused involved in the murder of Lakhbir Singh who was lynched at Singhu border on October 15. All four arrested in the case so far – Narain Singh, Sarabjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh and Govindpreet – were produced in court on Saturday.

Lakhbir Singh had been lynched and strung up to a barricade for allegedly desecrating the Sikh holy book.

The police informed the court that custodial interrogation of the accused has brought to light the names of a few more suspects, and sought to extend the custody of the accused by four days.

However, counsels for the accused opposed the prosecution’s plea and contended that the police had already completed recreation of the crime scene, recovered the murder weapon and blood-stained clothes, and thus there was no need to extend the custody of the accused. After hearing both sides, the court granted two more days’ custody of the accused to the police.

DSP Virender Singh, who is heading the probe, told media persons that “during investigation, certain CCTV footage, pictures and messages have come to light. A number of Nihang Sikhs are visible in the footage. We are interrogating the arrested accused so that other Nihang Sikhs who were their accomplices or present during the crime can be identified and subsequently arrested.”

The DSP added that “a team of Haryana police was investigating the case in Punjab. More information about Lakhbir Singh is being gathered.”

Heavy security measures were deployed at the court when the four accused were produced. A day earlier, cops had also conducted a mock-drill to assess the security arrangements at the court complex.