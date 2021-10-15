Singhu lynching: Arrests likely today, say officials

Haryana Police has detained some suspects allegedly responsible for the lynching of Tarn Taran resident Lakhbir Singh at the Singhu border on Friday. “They are likely to be arrested by late evening,” a senior Haryana government officer said.

Talking to The Indian Express, a senior Haryana government officer said, “A few suspects have been detained and are being questioned. The Director-General of Police, P K Agrawal, is monitoring the situation. IGP (Rohtak Range) Sandeep Khirwar and other senior officers are present in Kundli and investigating the case.”

At the Singhu border protest site.

In the afternoon, IGP Khirwar chaired a meeting of Sonipat district police officials and district administration. The Kundli area was converted into a police cantonment and the scene of the crime was inspected by officers, after which they took Lakhbir’s body to the civil hospital for post-mortem examination.

Earlier in the day, police registered an FIR on charges of murder and common intention against unidentified persons.

“FIR has been lodged at Kundli police station in connection with murder of a person near the protest site at the Singhu border in Sonipat district. On October 15, police in Kundli got information that near the protest site at the Singhu border, the Nihangs had hanged and tied a person to a barricade and his hand was chopped off. By the time police reached, the person had died. Some people were standing there. When police tried to take the body away, the people at the spot protested. After some efforts, the body was brought to the civil hospital Sonepat for post-mortem by a board of doctors,” police said in a statement.