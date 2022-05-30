Singer’s vehicle was intercepted at sharp turn, recalls eyewitness

Sidhu Moose Wala’s vehicle was intercepted at a sharp turn just outside the Jawahar Ke village on Budhlada road. CCTV footage of Jawahar Ke village also recorded a car following Moosewala’s Thar.

Sidhu had reportedly left from home to meet a relative but did not take his bullet proof car or his security — which had been reduced from four to two on Saturday — with him.

An eye witness at Jawahar Ke village said, “I was standing at the turn of Mansa-Budhladha road. It is sharp 90-degree turn and vehicles need to slow down to turn. I was not aware that Sidhu Moosewala was in the car. A white car came from behind and then drove parallel to his car before opening fire, especially at the tyres. I couldn’t understand what was happening. Then the white car drove up ahead and opened fire from the front. I ran away from the spot. There were some other people standing there and they also ran away.”

The famous singer had mentioned often that he was getting threats and that his life was on danger.

“The fire could be heard in the village for a few minutes. As soon as the attackers left, the whole village turned up to the spot. Initially people were just making videos. Then someone broke the glass of the Thar and found that it was Sidhu Moosewala. Moosewala and one more person was sitting in the front and a third person was in the back,” the eye witness said.

He said, “Sidhu Moosewala seemed to be dead. The other two were alive. The arm of one person had almost separated from his body due to the gun shots. The bullets also hit nearby houses and temple.”

Sidhu was attacked very much in the boundary of the village and villagers, who were too shocked to speak about the incident, had also been at risk.

Police sources said that the attack’s execution suggests that the attackers had important information about Moosewala and may have planned the attack.