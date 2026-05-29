Singer’s Death Anniversary today: 4 years later, Moosewala killing probe crawls; father says being pressured to compromise

38 accused, 59 court hearings: Case touches gangsters, informants, foot soldiers, even people based abroad

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
6 min readAmritsarMay 29, 2026 08:00 AM IST
Sidhu Moosewala, Sidhu Moosewala death, Sidhu Moosewala Death Anniversary, Sidhu Moosewala killing, Sidhu Moosewala murder, Indian express news, current affairsShubhdeep Singh Sidhu — known to millions as Sidhu Moosewala
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On May 29, 2022, the world of Punjabi music was shaken to its core. Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu — known to millions as Sidhu Moosewala — left his home in village Moosa with two acquaintances, Gurwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh. He never came back.

A Bolero intercepted the car, armed men from both vehicles surrounded him and opened fire. The 28-year-old singer was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Mansa, where he was declared dead on arrival. An FIR was registered that same day in which his father Balkaur Singh narrated the incident as eyewitness.

The scale of the case

What unfolded over the past four years is one of the most complex criminal trials. The case involves 38 accused in total, and the District and Sessions Court has so far conducted 59 hearings. The sheer scale of the alleged conspiracy — spanning gangsters, foot soldiers, informants, alleged political connections, and even individuals based abroad — makes it unlike any other case the state has seen.

The accused

Of the total 34 formally chargesheeted, the police have arrested 29. Of the remaining, Anmol Bishnoi, who was arrested by the NIA, is yet to be taken into custody by the Mansa police. While 26 accused are currently lodged in jails across India, two were declared innocent during police investigation. Four accused have died since the case began. And six accused remain at large, still evading arrest — among them Goldie Brar, Lipan, Nehra, Komur, Grewal, Jyoti, Pander, and Jeevan Jyot.

At the fourth death anniversary gathering at Moosa village, a visibly angry Balkaur slammed both the Punjab government and the Centre. “You know well what they have done to my family. They didn’t just take away my son’s body but now they are trying to kill his legacy too. I had asked for a narco test on the accused and if your law doesn’t permit it, then release them,” he said, adding that pressure was mounting on him to reach a compromise.

“You send messages saying — ‘Accept a siropa, bow down before us at dawn and we will get all your work done.’ You may kill me, you may ruin my entire household, but I will never leave my party. BJP has kept Lawrence Bishnoi to use him for giving threats. Now there is one threat every week. Tell me is Lawrence Bishnoi really giving these threats sitting in jail or the governments are just using gangsters to create an atmosphere of fear.”

In April 2026, Balkaur through his counsel advocate Satinder Pal Singh Mittal moved an application before the court seeking a formal status update on four accused — Navjot Singh alias Jyoti Pandher, Kanwarpal Singh Grewal, Avtar Singh, and Jeevanjot Singh alias Jugnu. It was alleged that police had neither filed any report clarifying if these accused had been arrested or declared innocent, nor presented any cancellation report or challan before the court to that date.

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In a status report filed before Mansa Sessions Judge Manjinder Singh finally in May 2026, Mansa police said Jugnu got himself into the conspiracy due to an alleged social media post, which he later deleted. With no proof, police declared him innocent.

The other three, however, remain under active investigation. Avtar lives just a few metres from Moosewala’s residence in Moosa. Police suspect he conducted reconnaissance through CCTV cameras installed outside his own home — using domestic surveillance equipment to allegedly monitor a neighbour who was being hunted.

Navjot and Kanwarpal are believed to be living in Canada and both were once close associates of the late singer but their relationship soured before the murder. All four had been named under Section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the IPC in the SIT’s chargesheet. Jagroop Singh Rupa and Manpreet Manna were killed in separate police encounters.

The Supreme Court granted bail to two accused Pawan Bishnoi and Jagtar Singh. The Bench also raised an uncomfortable question: “How were mobile phones used from inside prison? Your jail authorities are also in on the conspiracy?”

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The gang splits

Four years after the killing that brought them notoriety, the very gang accused of killing Moosewala has split. Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar — once the two most feared names operating in tandem — have parted ways due to personal rivalries and power struggles. The murders of Rupa and Manpreet Manna are widely seen as a direct consequence of the animosity that developed between Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.

The conspiracy’s wider reach

The alleged conspiracy, Moosewala’s uncle Chamkaur Singh said stretches far beyond gangsters. He said that Balkaur had recorded statements against two individuals who were associated with the AAP-run state government’s media operations. One of them is now reportedly working for the Congress’ media cell. It is a possibility, he said, that both might be made to join the investigation in future.

In another layer to the case, two prominent Punjabi singers are currently under inquiry in connection with the murder. Their names are yet to be officially disclosed.

A family living under threat

Four years on, the ordeal for the Moosewala family has not remained till the courtroom. Chamkaur said that the family continues to receive death threats and the state machinery has done nothing in response. “All kinds of threats keep coming every day. Four have come in just the last two months. But who listens to us,” he asked, adding what kind of a system is this where gangsters can send threats from inside jail.

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He added that the police don’t register FIRs and say that “these calls are from outside, what can we do about it?” The security arrangement for the family, Chamkaur said, is also very less.

For Balkaur, the years since his son’s death have been a painful vigil at courtrooms. As early as October 2023, he voiced frustration when 25 accused were brought to court only via video conference. Lawrence Bishnoi remained silent in court, citing a maun vrat (vow of silence). His own testimony as complainant — the most crucial in the entire trial — remains only partly recorded.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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