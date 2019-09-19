Punjabi singers arrested for daring each other to fight: Elly Mangat gets bail

Punjabi Singer Elly Mangat, who was arrested by the district police on September 11, got bail on Wednesday in a case registered against him on charges of hurting religious sentiments and posting inflammatory posts on social media.

Mangat was in judicial custody since his two-day police remand ended on September 14.

Elly Mangat was arrested after he reached Mohali to settle scores with another Punjabi singer, Rammi Randhawa. Both the singers had indulged in a spat on social media and had put up inflammatory posts. Elly Mangat accused Randhawa of maligning his image, while Randhawa alleged that Elly was threatening him. Both the singers decided to meet on September 11 at Randhawa’s flat in Sector 88 to settle scores.

Police arrested Randhawa on September 10 as a preventive measure. He was booked under the relevant sections of the IPC and the Information Technology (IT) Act.

Elly Mangat who lives in New Zealand was in Canada and had flown directly from Canada to Mohali on September 11, where he was arrested by the police.

Elly’s lawyers argued in court over the issue of him being booked under Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of the IPC, which is a non-bailable offence. However, the video in which he was making such comments needed to be verified from the forensic laboratory.