Since January, only 11 of 61 cases of snatching solved by police

The city’s pile of unsolved cases continues to grow taller as a majority of the 61 cases reported in the last five months in Chandigarh are yet to be cracked by the police.

The number of cases reported – eight in January, 17 in February, 12 in March, eight in April and 16 in May.

In all of the cases, the suspects used two-wheelers while committing the crime. Although the police have managed to arrest a suspects involved in at least 11 cases of snatching, the rest are yet to be solved.

As per the police record, snatchers would target pedestrians and in most cases, they would take away purses and cell phones. In some incidents, the snatchers were caught in CCTV footage but the police were unable identify them.

Police records also suggest that residential areas under the south and south-west police division have reported a majority of the snatching cases.

Recently, four men on a motorcycle snatched the purse of a man named Rakesh Kumar near EWS Colony in Maloya Wednesday night; Kumar was returning home when the incident happened.

“Incidents of snatching are a matter of concern. We have been keeping a tab on the habitual offenders who have been arrested for committing multiple snatching earlier. Our investigation suggests that there is no organised gang of snatchers active in the city at present but people having no previous criminal background are also targeting people. We are working on various leads”, a police officer said.