Chandigarh: Since 2018, 1,513 complaints of online banking and ATM fraud, but only 50 FIRs lodged

As many as 1,513 complaints of ATM and online banking fraud have been lodged with the Chandigarh Police since last year. In response to these complaints, only 50 FIRs have been lodged till date — 36 in 2018 and 14 this year.

A police officer from the cyber cell said that of these 1,513 complaints, 719 pertain to only ATM fraud, which includes cloning cases as well. The remaining 794 are phishing cases (where customers shared their ATM pins or other details pertaining to their bank account are shared and lost their money).

Just last week, Patiala MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, had fallen prey to an online banking fraud in which Rs 23 lakh were fraudulently withdrawn from her SBI account over several days in July.

Sources said, Ansari contacted Preneet and asked for her debit card number, ATM PIN, CVV and even the OTP received on her phone, while pretending to be an SBI bank manager.

Chandigarh police said that of the total pending complaints, 756 involve State Bank of India (SBI) bank accounts, followed by 317 from Axis Bank accounts, 292 from HDFC, 158 complaints from Punjab National Bank and 29 from ICICI.

A senior SBI official said that to avert ATM cloning and fraud cases, the bank has made a huge investment in not just changing its ATM cards but also its machines. “We have replaced the debit and credit cards with magnetic chip-based cards. A magnetic chip card stores card data on the magnetic stripe, while the data in EMV chip and PIN cards are stored in a chip on the card. We have also made some changes on the ATM machines as well so that people don’t misuse,” added the official.

Inspector Devinder Singh, in-charge of the cyber cell, said, “It is only after proper inquiry and investigation that a case is lodged and we have lodged FIRs in these ATM frauds also. Inquiries in all complaints are going on.”

The RBI had instructed banks to convert all existing magnetic stripe cards to EMV Chip and PIN cards before December 31, 2018. It had also mandated that banks may issue new debit and credit cards only for domestic use unless international use is specifically sought by the customer.

What is necessary for an ATM fraud victim to get compensation

A police complaint and an FIR is a must, as is a formal indication in written form to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The officer said, “In cases of ATM fraud in which money is withdrawn from somewhere else, the ATM card should be in possession of the victim. It is also the responsibility of the person to prove that he/she was cheated. The process of compensating the cheated money is easy in cases of ATM card cloning and skimming but the compensation process is complicated in cases where account-holders themselves share their details. In theft cases when ATMs were stolen and money withdrawn, chances of getting the money back from concerned banks is not bright. Before compensating the money, the investigation cell of the bank also consults the concerned police investigation agencies.”