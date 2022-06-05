Simranjit Mann: Let Sukhbir, Dhami first appoint Bandi Singhs as chiefs of their organisations

Making it clear that only his party was “representative of Sikhs”, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann Saturday said the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll is “for [seeking] justice for Sikh prisoners, sacrifices made in 1984, the injustice meted out and being meted out”.

Speaking at Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib in Sangrur before filing his nomination papers, the 77-year-old Mann, said that SGPC chief H S Dhami, Sikh seminary chief Harnam Singh Dhumma and SAD president Sukhbir Badal had approached him asking that he should not contest the polls and sinstead make way for the family member of a “Bandi Singh” Sikh prisoner.

“They should appoint Bandi Singhs as chiefs of the respective organizations they are heading. Those who give advices should first make sacrifices themselves. Then only should they should give advice to the people,” Mann said referring to Badal, Dhuman and Dhami.

Amid slogans of ‘Bole So Nihal, Sat Sri Akal’, said, “When the horses of Singhs go in the river, they don’t turn back.”

Mann said SAD (Amritsar) was “working till today on the ideology of Sant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale [who was killed in 1984 military operation Bluestar to flush out militants from the Golden Temple].”

“We are representatives of Sikhs,” Mann said, the party would continue to bat for the release of Sikh prisoners. “If any party has any candidate, which could raise issue in Parliament with reasoning, tell us about that candidate.”

Referring to the death of actor Deep Sidhu, who was killed in an accident, and singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala, who was murdered on may 29, Mann said he had been directed by former’s organization Waris-e-Punjab to contest the elections.

Suspecting a “big controversy” in Moosewala’s killing, Mann said the singer had supported his candidature “in a tape we have” and that no one should have any doubts in that.

Mann also raised questions over pending SGPC elections. While addressing the SGPC chief, he said, “We went to Teja Singh Samundari Hall on your asking but that does not mean you will backstab us.”

Mann also questioned the formation of committee for the release of “Bandi Singhs”.