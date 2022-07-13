Simarjeet Bains now booked for failing to appear in court

The Ludhiana police have registered another FIR against Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and former MLA, Simarjeet Singh Bains, for failing to appear in court for hearing in the case related to “sting operation” at Verka Milk Plant.

The fresh case against the ex-MLA has been registered under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation) of IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station on the orders of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Sumit Makkar.

On June 12, 2018, police had booked Bains for allegedly ‘trespassing’ in Verka milk plant premises at Ludhiana, ‘threatening’ employees and forcibly testing milk samples in the laboratory. Bains had alleged a ‘scam’ of Rs 200 crore at MILKFED-run Verka milk plants of Punjab government.

Bains had claimed that he conducted a ‘sting operation’ and tested milk samples in Verka’s own laboratory.

The FIR against Bains, and 10-15 of his supporters, was registered under sections 451 (house trespass), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from duty), 186 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions), 149 (unlawful assembly), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Sarabha Nagar police station on the complaint of HS Sandhu, general manager of the plant.

After Bains failed to appear in court for hearings, a fresh case was slapped against him on the court order. Bains is currently in 3-day police custody after he surrendered in a rape case that was pending against him.