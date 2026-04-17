SIM cards, batteries hidden in fruit seized at Burail jail; three, including two women, booked

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The Chandigarh Police has booked three persons, including two women, after jail staff reportedly foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phone accessories concealed inside fruit into Model Jail, Burail.
The incident took place around 3.35 pm on April 15 at the jail in Sector 51, when two women — Paramjeet Kaur, mother of an undertrial, and Jyoti, both residents of Dadu Majra — arrived for a routine meeting with inmate Rahul.
As per standard security protocol, all items brought by visitors are thoroughly checked before being handed over to inmates. During the screening, warder Mohinder Pal, posted at the frisking point, noticed signs of tampering in the guavas carried by the visitors.
On closer examination, jail staff recovered two mobile phone batteries and two SIM cards carefully concealed inside one of the fruits. The concealment appeared to be an attempt to bypass security checks and deliver prohibited items to the inmate.
The warder alerted senior officials, following which Deputy Superintendent Parveen Kumar reached the spot. The recovered items were seized as per procedure, and the incident was duly recorded in jail registers, including visitor slips and the inmate’s history ticket.
Police said a case has been registered against the accused under Section 52(A) (1) The Prisons Punjab Amendment Act-2011, 61(2) BNS at PS-49, including the inmate, under relevant provisions for attempting to smuggle banned items into the prison.
Police officials said inmates often rely on visitors to sneak in prohibited items using innovative methods, including hiding them in food or personal belongings. However, increased vigilance and strict enforcement of screening protocols have led to several such attempts being foiled in recent months.
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