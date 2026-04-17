SIM cards, batteries hidden in fruit seized at Burail jail; three, including two women, booked

The recovered items were seized as per procedure, and the incident was duly recorded in jail registers, including visitor slips and the inmate’s history ticket. (Express Photo)

The Chandigarh Police has booked three persons, including two women, after jail staff reportedly foiled an attempt to smuggle mobile phone accessories concealed inside fruit into Model Jail, Burail.

The incident took place around 3.35 pm on April 15 at the jail in Sector 51, when two women — Paramjeet Kaur, mother of an undertrial, and Jyoti, both residents of Dadu Majra — arrived for a routine meeting with inmate Rahul.

As per standard security protocol, all items brought by visitors are thoroughly checked before being handed over to inmates. During the screening, warder Mohinder Pal, posted at the frisking point, noticed signs of tampering in the guavas carried by the visitors.