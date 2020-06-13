Recovery of SIM card puts Ambala Central Jail in spotlight

As per the jail officials, there are around eight criminals associated with the lodged at the Ambala Central Jail. Bishnoi is lodged at the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan. (Image: Pixabay) As per the jail officials, there are around eight criminals associated with the lodged at the Ambala Central Jail. Bishnoi is lodged at the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan. (Image: Pixabay)

THE RECOVERY of a SIM card from inside Ambala Central Jail following the disclosure by Dipu Banur has turned the focus on the high security of jail, which houses a number of notorious criminals. Dipu Banur was instrumental in arranging the shooters for random firing at the house of liquor baron Arvind Singla.

He reportedly contacted five shooters using the recovered SIM card through two separate cell phones from inside the jail. The police learnt that Dipu had damaged the cell phones after using them and had hid the SIM in the backyard of a barrack. The Ambala Central Jail is one of the oldest jails in the country, spanning 60 acres of land.

There are around 15 blocks containing various small, big, and solitary barracks. Dipu Banur is associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

As per the jail officials, there are around eight criminals associated with the lodged at the Ambala Central Jail. Bishnoi is lodged at the Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan.

“We were told that names of certain people including the jail employees and outsiders, who had provided the cell phones to Dipu Banur, will be shared with us. We have also decided to question Dipu Banur when we get his custody back. We have a strict frisking policy but despite it, there are chances when small objects transported inside the jail,” said Lakhwinder Singh Brar, Ambala Jail Superintendent.

Sources said inmates lodged in the jail use weird ways to transport small objects including nano SIMs, small pouches of drugs etc inside the jail.

“There are a number of instances when such objects are found hidden in the rectum of inmates during frisking. In some of incidents, even FIRs also registered,” said a jail officer.

Sources further maintain that at least five sharp objects made of utensils and tools were also found in the possession of inmates during surprise checking.

“Dipu divulged names of certain people, who had provided him cell phones inside the jail. So far, name of no jail personnel of Ambala has come to light. Dipu is being interrogated for more information. The recovery of the SIM from Ambala central jail is a big thing establishing that gangs are being operated from inside the jails,” said Manoj Kumar Meena, SP (crime).

Dipu was brought from the Ambala Central jail on production warrants on June 9 and was remanded in five-day police custody.

