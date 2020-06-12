SIM card recovered from Ambala Central Jail, leaving officials red-faced

The Ambala Central Jail is spread in 60 acres and is surrounded by residential localities.(Image: Pixabay) The Ambala Central Jail is spread in 60 acres and is surrounded by residential localities.(Image: Pixabay)

In A significant development, a team of Chandigarh Police seized a SIM card from inside the ‘high security’ Ambala Central Jail following Dipu Banur’s disclosure, leaving the jail officials red faced on Thursday.

The role of certain jail employees is already under the scanner for providing a cell phone to Dipu Banur, who was instrumental in executing the firing at the house of liquor baron, Arvind Singla’s brother in Sector 33 on May 31.

Dipu accompanied the police party on the lookout for the SIM.

“The SIM was buried near one of the abandoned walls inside the jail premises. The Ambala Central Jail authorities were not informed about the exact location, where it was hidden by Dipu Banur. A police team comprising SHO PS 34, Baldev Kumar, take almost an hour to find the SIM. Dipu tried his best to mislead the police party. He was also grilled about how he ascertained the cell phone, through which WhatsApp calls, VOIP calls and calls through other mobile apps were made; but no phone was found,” said sources.

“The recovery of the SIM card from inside the Ambala jail premises is a crucial evidence against Dipu Banur establishing the police investigation that gangsters are operating their extortion rackets from inside jail premises. Dipu Banur has already confessed to arranging five shooters for firing at Arvind Singla’s brother’s house, on the call of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi lodged at Bharatpur jail in Rajasthan. We are also in the touch of Bharatpur jail authorities in this connection,” said a senior police officer.

When contacted, Ambala Central Jail Superintendent, Lakhwinder Singh Brar, said, “A team of Chandigarh Police found a damaged SIM inside the jail premises.

The SIM was buried near a wall. Dipu Banur was lodged at our jail. He was recently handed over to Chandigarh Police.

Indeed, we are also probing how a SIM card reached inside the jail. Recently, we seized two abandoned cell phones wrapped in plastic covers in the shape of ball. These were thrown outside the jail. They were found by undertrials and our jail warders,”

Investigation of two back to back firing incidents in Sector 33 and Sector 9 suggested that the two crimes were executed on the directions of Lawrence Bishnoi through Banur. One of the shooters, Karan Sharma, involved in Sector 33 firing, disclosed that he had received the instructions from Dipu Banur over phone from inside Ambala Central Jail.

Dipu was brought from the Ambala Central jail on production warrants on June 9 and was remanded in five-day police custody. So far, four suspects are under police custody.

