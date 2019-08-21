Silt-clogged check dams pose danger: Villagers living near New Chandigarh

THE CHECK dams located in many villages near New Chandigarh have been in dire need of de-silting but nothing has been done. Due to the accumulation of silt, the water capacity of the dams has decreased which could pose danger to us, feel villagers.

“There is a check dam in our village which has not been cleaned for the past 10 years. So it cannot hold much water. That is a cause for concern,” Gurdeep Singh, a resident of Masol village.

The district administration, however, claims that the situation is under control and the officials concerned are keeping a close eye on the dams.

The check dams were constructed in the villages located in the foothills of Shivalik to create water reservoirs for irrigation purposes. Many of the dams are 25 to 30 years old and have not been cleaned for the last eight to 10 years. Questions have been raised about the sustainability of the dams in case of heavy downpour.

District Soil and Water Conservation Officer Harjinder Singh claims that the dams were constructed to bear the maximum intensity of rainfall. He says that they consider 4 mm rain per hour is generally the maximum rain intensity which means that the dams could sustain around 96 mm rain per day.

“In this case, we have cross-checked from the meteorological department that the rainfall in the area was from 91 mm to 101 mm within 8 hours. Such an intensity is witnessed in case of cloud bursts,” Harjinder Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Asked whether the dams were cleaned, Harjinder said that they keep cleaning the dams whenever needed but agreed that there were some dams which had not been cleaned for long.

An officer in the irrigation department told Chandigarh Newsline that the dams were not cleaned for a long time due to which the water-carrying capacity of the dams was affected.

“Just see the check dam near Masol village. The dam was filled with silt. It could not carry rainwater. In case of heavy rain, the water could come in the village,” the officer said.

Many residents of affected villages near New Chandigarh on Tuesday started repairing the roads which were damaged due to heavy rain on the intervening night of August 17 and 18.

Naggla village’s sarpanch Jagdish Singh said that there was no help coming from the administration so they started repairing the road themselves.

“We repaired it so that our children could go to schools and we could take sick persons to the hospital. We are awaiting the administration’s help,” Jagdish Singh told Chandigarh Newsline.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that he had directed officials to help villagers in all ways and in case he found any laxity, he would take action against the erring officials.

“I formed a committee to monitor the dams. The officials are keeping an eye and preparing day-to-day reports. We are prepared to deal with the emergency situation,” the DC said.

The residents of Bhagindi and Mirzapur villages which were cut off from the area due to heavy rain started repairing the connecting roads.