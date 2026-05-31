Silent in Question Hour: 14 Haryana MLAs ask fewer than five questions

Nearly one in every 10 MLAs in the Haryana Vidhan Sabha has asked fewer than five questions during Question Hour since the formation of the Nayab Singh Saini government in October 2024. An analysis by The Indian Express shows that six MLAs did not ask a single question in four Assembly sessions, three asked only one question each, and five asked fewer than five questions. Together, these 14 constituencies account for more than 20 lakh voters, raising questions about the extent of legislative participation by elected representatives in one of the House’s key accountability mechanisms.

The Indian Express analysed more than 1,075 questions, both starred and unstarred, listed during four sessions of the state Assembly: the Budget Sessions of 2025 and 2026, and the August 2025 and December 2025 sessions. Records of the Vidhan Sabha proceedings analysed by The Indian Express reveal that several legislators remained completely absent from the Question Hour process, one of the principal mechanisms through which MLAs hold the government accountable.

The Haryana Assembly has a total strength of 90 members. However, the effective number of legislators expected to participate in questioning the government is 74, after excluding 14 ministers led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who respond to questions raised by members, along with Speaker Harvinder Kalyan and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who traditionally do not ask questions during proceedings. However, Hooda has been actively participating and leading the Opposition during House proceedings, including Question Hour.

Question Hour is considered a crucial parliamentary tool that allows legislators to seek information from the government, raise constituency-specific issues and push for administrative accountability. Political observers say the absence of participation by some MLAs reflects poorly on legislative engagement.

Most questions raised in the Assembly relate to public concerns ranging from infrastructure and law and order to education, health and agriculture. While some legislators cited organisational responsibilities and constituency engagements as reasons for lower participation, critics argue that asking questions in the House is among the primary responsibilities of an MLA.

Among those who did not have a single question listed during the four sessions is BJP MLA Bimla Chaudhary (Pataudi), who said, “When we have our own government, how can we question it? I am not in the opposition, which raises questions. In the Centre, we have our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji; in Haryana we have a hardworking CM who keeps meeting the public during the day and the night. Whom should I ask a question?” Chaudhary, however, emphasised that she continues to raise demands related to her constituency in the Assembly.

Raghuvir Singh Kadian, a seven-time Congress MLA and former Speaker, said, “Senior members often refrain from asking questions to give junior legislators more opportunities. If we [seniors] also ask questions, then the junior members may get fewer chances. Seniors focus on raising larger issues in the Vidhan Sabha and highlight constituency demands during the Zero Hour.”

Story continues below this ad

BJP MLA Dhanesh Adlakha (Badkhal) said, “I raised most of my constituency’s issues during Zero Hour, even while there was no listed Question. Be it the elevated bridge, e-libraries, and multi-level parking, my constituency has been allotted Rs 2,000 crore. Development works worth Rs 167 crore have already been completed. I get done the highest number of works in my constituency.”

Four-time Congress MLA Shakuntla Khatak (Kalanaur-SC) said, “I was disheartened by the lack of adequate responses from the government to the questions she had raised in the past. What is the benefit of asking a question when they are not replied to properly and the issues concerned are not resolved?” “Still, I continue to raise my constituency’s concerns during Zero Hour,” she added.

Independent MLA from Bahadurgarh Rajesh Joon said that he had raised as many as 46 demands since October 2024. “In the recent Assembly session, I had also put a question, and the minister concerned provided its answer,” he added.

There is, however, another side to the story. First-time Congress MLA Pooja Chaudhary tops the chart with 56 questions. She believes that questioning the government is the best way to uncover facts. Her husband, Varun Chaudhary, is Member of Parliament from Ambala. “When we get authentic information from the government through questions in the Vidhan Sabha, it becomes easier for us to raise those issues prominently. I asked questions ranging from constituency-specific matters to state-level concerns, including recruitment in government departments such as the police, sweepers, and the health department; shall continue to do so.”

Story continues below this ad

Interestingly, many of the highest questioners in the House are first-time MLAs. Of the 90 members, 41 are first-time legislators: 23 from the BJP, 13 from the Congress, two from the INLD and three Independents.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan described the procedure of asking questions in the Assembly as one of the “key rights of legislators”. He said, “As legislators, members have special rights and the most important among them is that we can seek any information from the government. In the public interest, Vidhan Sabha members should exercise this right.” Explaining the criteria for accepting questions to be tabled in the House, the Speaker noted that “ideally, it should not be aimed at targeting anyone personally”.