Sikhs not coming forward to participate in SGPC polls

In the light of poor response from Sikh voters to get their votes made ahead of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC) elections,the state government extended July 14 deadline by a month.

The Sikh leaders have been making appeals to the Sikhs to get forms filled up and submit to the MCs in urban areas and patwaries in the rural areas before August 14.

To mobilise the Sikhs qualified for becoming voters,Jathedar Harpal Singh Pali and Haryana Akali Dal Secretary General Jathedar Ranbir Singh Fauji held a joint press conference here today,admitted that Sikhs were not coming forward to participate in the electoral process.

They said that though the government had extended the date for vote preparing yet the members of the community were not availing of the opportunity to get them registered as voters. They appealed to them to file the applications forms to enroll them as voters. They criticized the Badal government for misusing funds of gurdwaras in Haryana and said the money which was to be utilized for the maintenance of Sikh shrines and welfare of the community,was being spent in Punjab.

They alleged that a medical college at Shahabad has not been completed in 25 years,no education centre was set up but a college running in the building of Gurudwara Panjokhra Sahib was closed.

