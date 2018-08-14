Sikhs for Justice’s call for Referendum 2020 misleading: Dal Khalsa

Activists of All India Anti Terrorist Front hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the proposed move by a Sikh organization to hold a referendum in London of Sikhs living outside India on Aug. 12 demanding independence from India of the Sikh-majority Punjab state, near the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Activists of All India Anti Terrorist Front hold placards as they shout slogans during a protest demonstration against the proposed move by a Sikh organization to hold a referendum in London of Sikhs living outside India on Aug. 12 demanding independence from India of the Sikh-majority Punjab state, near the British High Commission in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

Dal Khalsa, a radical Sikh outfit, on Monday termed Sikhs for Justice’s call for Referendum 2020 “misleading” and enough to create“illusion” among Sikhs seeking a homeland.

On the sidelines of a convention organised on foundation day of the outfit, spokesperson Kanwarpal Singh told The Indian Express that “referendum was a misnomer” as any NGO had no authority to conduct such a referendum.

“All that Sikhs for Justice’s Gurpatwant Singh Pannun is doing is actually an opinion poll. Even if he is able to get majority of these votes in favour of Sikh homeland, he has no authority to get a separate state for Sikhs. He is saying he will take it to the UN. What will be the outcome? People with only get disillusioned and it will amount to shattering of a dream,” said Singh.

Dal Khalsa’s stand on the issue is significant as both the radical organisations (Dal Khalsa and SFJ) are not on the same page on the issue.

READ | Punjab CM Amarinder Singh: ‘Referendum 2020’ a damp squib

“We both have the same ideology, same mission but his way to reach the goal is different. The way he is going about it makes people feel that he is talking about Khalistan in the same way as it was talked about in 1980s as an armed movement. Nobody wants bloodshed now. We are in favour of a separate homeland but through peaceful, democratic and political struggle.” he said.

On whether they would join hands with SFJ, Singh said, “We wrote them a mail asking them to lend clarity on the issue. They have not responded. It is their call now. I can only say till the time they respond, we will not be make another effort. It is status quo on our part. The absence of any leader from Punjab at yesterday’s rally showed a disconnect between the campaign vis-a-vis Punjab. There were only NRIs there.”

The outfit said there was nothing new in London Declaration rally organised by SFJ at Trafalgar Square in London. “All they said was the referendum would be in November 2020.”

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App