Saturday, Feb 25, 2023
Sikhlens film festival begins in Chandigarh with screening of 20 movies from 8 countries

The courtyard of the Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh was abuzz with a magnificent display of exhibitions put up by five artists displaying heritage Sikh artefacts.

British Deputy High Commissioner on the Carpet with Sikhlens Officials. (Express Photo)
The Sikhlens: Sikh Arts and Film Festival, 2023, which kicked off on Saturday, witnessed the screening of as many as 20 films from eight countries at Tagore Theatre, Chandigarh.

The 4th edition of this festival was brought by Pinaka Mediaworks and Rolling Frames Entertainment and supported by the Chandigarh Administration, the Department of Cultural Affairs (UT), the Government of Canada and the United Sikh Mission. The films from various countries included India, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Kenya, Pakistan, Malawi, and Singapore.

Caroline Rowett, British Deputy High Commissioner, in her keynote address said, “Culture and Arts connect us in ways that trade and investment don’t.” She talked about the intertwined culture of the UK and India and launched the book trailer of the Sikhlens publications’ biography of Kuldip Singh Bhogal, a former Olympian, The Legend of 1972 – Life Hockey & Beyond. Along with this, Jewels from Sikh Wisdom published was also launched. The announcement of the Sikhlens in the UK Festival 2023 on June 17 was made by festival head Ojaswwee Sharma.

The courtyard was abuzz with a magnificent display of exhibitions put up by five artists displaying heritage Sikh artefacts. The exhibition consisted of miniature kites and paintings, Sikh manuscripts of varied texts in Gurmukhi scripts as well as Persian. The book exhibition focused on Sikh history, struggle, teachings and Punjabi literature and language. Bicky Singh, founder of the festival, shared, “The festival brings together various art forms of the rich Sikh heritage on one platform.”

First published on: 25-02-2023 at 17:18 IST
