Follow Us:
Thursday, October 11, 2018
Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale Sponsored

Gifting Recommendations: A Realme for every Indian during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale

Sikh women exempted from wearing helmet in Chandigarh

The Home Ministry has advised the Chandigarh administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear while driving two-wheelers in the Union Territory.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 11, 2018 5:30:32 pm
Punjab Police, Panjab University, Panjab University elections, student unions, student politics, security, Panjab, City news, Indian Express The Home Ministry has advised the Chandigarh administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government. (File)

The Home Ministry issued a notification on Thursday, exempting Sikh women in Chandigarh from wearing helmets. The decision came after Sikh bodies, led by Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal, made a representation to Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

The Home Ministry has advised the Chandigarh administration to follow the notification issued by the Delhi government giving an exemption to Sikh women from wearing protective headgear while driving two-wheelers in the Union Territory.

The Delhi government’s transport department issued a notification on June 4, 1999, to carry out the amendment in Rule 115 of Delhi Motor Vehicle Act 1993, making it optional for women “whether riding on pillion or driving motorcycle to wear a protective headgear”.

The rule was further amended through another notification dated August 28, 2014, whereby the word “women” was replaced by “Sikh women”.

Must Watch

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Watch Now
Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Lesser known facts about the Shahenshah
Buzzing Now
Advertisement