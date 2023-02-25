Sikh preachers hit out at Amritpal Singh over Ajnala violence, use of Guru Granth Sahib

After supporters of radical Sikh Amritpal Singh stormed Ajnala police station near Amritsar on Thursday, Sikh preachers in Punjab have come out against the clash, especially because it used the Guru Granth Sahib as a shield, and have given a clarion call to youths to focus on education instead of getting carried away by inflammatory speeches.

Baba Ranjit Singh Dhadrianwale of Gurudwara Parmeshar Dwar has given a call to Punjabis in the state as well as the diaspora to let peace prevail in the region. In a 25-minute-long video message, Dhadrianwale has said, “I want to tell the diaspora that they have luxury cars, big houses, their children are studying but I request them with folded hands to let Punjab have peace. Let children of Punjabis also get education.”

To people in Punjab, the Sikh preacher said, “Tell your children that Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh and Baba Deep Singh were warriors during the dictatorship. But today’s warriors are those children who top various examinations. Today, the Akal Takht should honour those who make it to PCS, have becomes judges. They are the real warriors of the present era. The definition of warriors of democracy is different. Encourage your children to be warriors by taking education.”

He said Punjabis had “seen troubled times, when youths were killed, our daughters were raped, our youths were put behind bars. This happened before I was born. I have heard about it. Bandi Singhs, who fought with weaponry are still in jails. Now, when they come out they tell the youth that this is not the era of weapons. This is the era of getting education, reaching high positions. Sikhs have become Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers. Our image should be that of our achievements, not of vandals.”

Referring to Sikh prisoners, he said, “Those people come out and give a message that the youths should not do what they did. But still, Punjab is being pushed to do the same. This is the era of thinkers and not weapons. What impression has been given about Punjab in Ajnala? Protests outside police stations are not unknown. But capturing it is different. Everybody in the state is scared that if a police station is not safe then how unsafe is everybody’s house.”

Taking on Amritpal Singh, he said, “Bhai Amritpal’s group says that they want to take on the Centre. But they should think that the statements of leaders today are demanding President’s rule in the state. Who is Amritpal and his group helping? The Centre? Who is set to benefit?”

Coming down heavily on the Waris Punjab De chief for carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to Ajnala police station, and defending the Punjab Police’s inaction, he said, “They took a palanquin carrying the Guru Granth Sahib to the police station. Can anyone put up a barricade in front of the Guru Granth Sahib? Do you think Punjab Police will put a barricade? Punjab Police too has Sikhs. Nobody put barricades. I saw the videos, the palanquin was just 70 feet away. Is it not using the Guru?”

“I want to ask the Jathedars of Akal Takht if it is not sacrilege. Had it not been Punjab Police and the state had called some other state police or the Army, and our Guru was water cannoned, what would have happened? I want to ask (Akal Takhat Jathedar) Giani Harpreet Singh that they tell us that what we do is sacrilege. Why do not they speak now?

He added, “The Punjab Police faced lathis and swords. But I want to ask the police if a similar situation happened in a bank where the Guru Granth Sahib was brought as a shield, what would they have done? Would they have allowed the robbery?”

Hitting out at Amritpal for keeping his wife’s picture away from media glare, Dhadrianwale said, “I agree that you have the right to protect the privacy of your wife. But why do you call the sons of mothers to come out, fight, and get martyred? And you want your wife’s picture to be hidden from everyone? You can do it for privacy but then do not call innocent youths to face swords.”

Recalling the days of militancy, he said, “For many years, several villages did not see weddings. Everybody is now scared and concerned that those days do not return. I also want to tell the Punjab government that we actually feel like leaving Punjab. Therefore, I want to give a call to all Sikh preachers to speak for Punjab.”

“At the same time, I want to ask Amritpal as to whom he is fighting. You have become pawns. You may have been implicated in a case. But many people face false cases. But nobody does this to a police station. Cases are to be faced. Why be scared of FIRs?”

Bhai Sarbjit Singh Dhundha, another preacher, hit out at Amritpal and said, “Self-centred people are taking the Guru Granth Sahib to police station. If something happens, then they would say firing took place on the Guru Granth Sahib. This was not a nagar kirtan where they wanted to take the Guru Granth Sahib. The opposite party too can take the Guru Granth Sahib there. Why make a personal fight as Sikhs fight? I would want you all to shake your conscience. Many educated parrots would come to brainwash you. We need to wake up.”

Dhundha said he was not supporting any government, “I am not speaking this to favour any government. I did not want to say all this. But I cannot stop myself. But I have a request to all preachers that they should give a statement. Would you give permission if somebody else also comes with the Guru Granth Sahib?” he asked.