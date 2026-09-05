Row erupts after Sikh Man says arrested, tortured in custody for showing black flag to Punjab CM

A 37-year-old man, arrested after allegedly showing a black flag and raising slogans during Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s programme in Sangrur district has alleged that he was brutally tortured in police custody, a charge that authorities said was under investigation even as they cited a list of cases in which he had been previously booked.

The incident took place on September 2 during a Lok Milni programme in Sheron village, which falls under the Sunam Assembly constituency. Mohanjeet Singh, a resident of the village, reportedly stood on the rooftop of a neighbouring house, showed a black flag towards the CM and raised slogans questioning the government’s claims on tackling the drug menace. Police subsequently brought him down and arrested him.

Mohanjeet was booked under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and released on bail on September 3. He was later admitted to Civil Hospital, Sangrur, where he remained under treatment on Friday.

Speaking from the hospital, Mohanjeet alleged that he was beaten after being detained and tortured at the police station. “I was raising questions about the Punjab government’s claims regarding the eradication of drugs. I protested peacefully by showing a black flag while standing on the rooftop of a house. First, I was beaten up in the village itself by DSP Harinder Singh Khaira and was later taken to the police station, where my hair and beard were disrespected. Blades were allegedly used on my thighs and salt was later sprinkled on my wounds,” he alleged.

He further alleged that his family members were abused and threatened to keep him from speaking out.

Mohanjeet, a father of two children, has been associated with an anti-drug club in Sheron and has regularly posted videos questioning the government’s anti-drug campaign. Villagers said he had earlier battled drug addiction and subsequently became involved in efforts to discourage others from using drugs.

Police, however, said Mohanjeet appeared to be under the influence of drugs when he was detained. Sangrur Rural DSP Dalbir Singh Sidhu said a dope test conducted on September 2 returned positive. He also claimed that eight FIRs were pending against Mohanjeet, including one relating to an attempt to murder.

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The police also denied any conclusion on the alleged torture and said the matter was being investigated. “Mohanjeet was allegedly trying to disrupt the function on September 2. He was arrested under Sections 126 and 170 of the BNSS and released on bail the following day. However, he has alleged that he was tortured in custody, for which we have marked an inquiry,” Sidhu said.

SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal said the Lok Milni began around 6 pm and Mohanjeet appeared on the rooftop of his neighbour’s house around 6.15 pm, where he was allegedly seen showing a black cloth and raising slogans. He was brought down by police, taken first to the City Police Chowki and then to Cheema police station, where he was lodged in the lock-up.

Grewal said Mohanjeet underwent a medical examination on September 3 before being produced before the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and that no fresh injury marks were found at that stage.

According to the SSP, an inquiry officer found him intoxicated and a dope test was conducted. She said the test was repeated at the insistence of his lawyer and again returned positive. However, she added that the village panchayat had told police that Mohanjeet had consumed drugs in the past but was not doing so currently.

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Grewal said Mohanjeet was produced before the court around 4 pm on Thursday and subsequently released on bail with the intervention of village panchayat members. He was admitted to the Civil Hospital around 6.30-7 pm.

“His fresh MLR (medico-legal report) mentions 10 injuries. According to the doctors, these injuries were inflicted within a time range of two to six hours. However, there were no injuries when he was produced before the court,” Grewal said.

In view of the allegations, the SSP said an inquiry had been marked to SP Headquarters. “Action will be taken as per law,” she said.

The allegations have drawn opposition leaders to the hospital and added a political dimension to the controversy. Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa, former Congress minister Vijay Inder Singla and Punjab Youth Congress president Shivam Sharma Shubi were among those who met Mohanjeet.

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BJP leaders also demanded action against the police officials named in the allegations. BJP Sangrur City 2 president Daaman Bajwa claimed Mohanjeet had informed police a day before the Chief Minister’s visit that he would protest.

BJP leader Tarun Chugh said he has written to the National Human Rights Commission seeking immediate action, while Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon questioned whether citizens could no longer question the government.

Chugh also sought high-level security and medical assistance for the victim and his family, alleging that they face serious threats from the state machinery. “The brutal treatment allegedly meted out to a young citizen by Punjab Police not only violates fundamental human rights but also represents a dark day for democracy and the rule of law in the state,” he wrote in the letter to the NHRC.

Congress state president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also wrote to the NHRC, seeking justice for Mohanjeet and alleging that he had been beaten and tortured in custody.

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The matter also drew a reaction from Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj, who described showing a black flag as a democratic right. Speaking during the Miri-Piri Khalsa March in Ropar, Gargajj alleged that DSP Harwinder Singh Khaira had dragged Mohanjeet away using the flag and subjected him to illegal torture.

The Jathedar further alleged that Mohanjeet’s kakaars, the five articles of faith worn by initiated Sikhs, were disrespected during the police action. He said he had spoken to the Sangrur SSP and demanded the dismissal and legal action against the police officials allegedly responsible.

Manpreet Singh Ayali of Akali Dal Waris Punjab De too condemned the arrest and the alleged torture, stating that every citizen in a democracy has the constitutional right to question elected representatives and peacefully express dissent.