The Shiromani Akali Dal,Samooh Sikh Gurudwaras Committee and Sikh institutions took out a procession on Wednesday from the Sector 44 Gurudwara Bagh Shaheeda against the decision of the court to acquit Congress MP Sajjan Kumar. The procession terminated at the Sector 34 gurdwara.

The protestors demanded punishment to be given to Sajjan Kumar and the release of Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar whose plea for mercy was recently rejected.

President of the city unit of SAD N S Minhas said,The Sikhs have always made supreme sacrifices for the nation and also played a major role in the freedom struggle but when it comes to giving them justice those responsible for the riots are let off.

SAD councillor Malkit Singh and former councillor Jagjit Singh Kang also expressed anguish over the conspiracy of silence by the government and investigation agencies to bring to book all the accused. Councillor and SGPC member Harjinder Kaur alleged that there are two sets of laws prevalent in the country. The minorities are governed by a separate law.

The protestors rued that the UT Administration had done nothing for giving justice to the riot affected families. It was demanded that the families be rehabilitated by giving them houses and booths as has been done by the Punjab and Central governments.

