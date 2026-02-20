‘Sikh institutions have steadily weakened since coming under Sukhbir’s control’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday slammed the SAD and its leadership during a public meeting of Akali Dal Puner Surjeet held at Dana Mandi in Pratapura, Jalandhar.
Addressing party workers and members of various Sikh organisations, he accused SAD leader Sukhbir Badal of weakening Sikh institutions and misusing religious bodies for political gains.
He alleged that Sikh institutions have steadily weakened since coming under Badal’s control. He said that decisions taken under the current leadership have distanced common people from these institutions.
He said that business-minded individuals entering politics cannot truly serve their state or community, alleging that Badal is among the wealthiest individuals not only in Punjab but across North India.
He also raised serious concerns about the functioning of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He alleged that the SGPC is working to raise funds for the SAD ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections by selling religious properties. He claimed that Sikh elders had originally donated land for religious service and upkeep, but the SGPC has instead assumed the role of an owner rather than a caretaker.
He cited the case of land belonging to Gurdwara Amb Sahib, which he claimed was sold to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). According to him, approximately Rs 49.47 crore was received from GMADA nearly a year ago. However, he alleged that no land was purchased in exchange, despite provisions under the SGPC Act that require land to be acquired when gurdwara land is sold.
The meeting was attended by Gurpratap Singh Wadala and several leaders and workers from Sikh groups.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
French President Macron has urged India to ban social media for children, citing the Australian government's Online Safety Amendment Act. This move has gained traction in India, with at least two states considering a ban. Macron highlighted the need to protect young users and sets a precedent for other countries to follow.