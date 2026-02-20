‘Sikh institutions have steadily weakened since coming under Sukhbir’s control’

Addressing party workers and members of various Sikh organisations, he accused SAD leader Sukhbir Badal of weakening Sikh institutions and misusing religious bodies for political gains.

By: Express News Service
2 min readJalandharFeb 20, 2026 07:57 AM IST
Former Akal Takht acting Jatehdar Giani Harpreet Singh on SAD membership.Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh targets SAD leadership at Akali Dal Puner Surjeet meet in Jalandhar, accuses Sukhbir Badal of weakening Sikh institutions and politicising religious bodies.(Express Archive/Gurmeet Singh)
Make us preferred source on Google

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday slammed the SAD and its leadership during a public meeting of Akali Dal Puner Surjeet held at Dana Mandi in Pratapura, Jalandhar.

Addressing party workers and members of various Sikh organisations, he accused SAD leader Sukhbir Badal of weakening Sikh institutions and misusing religious bodies for political gains.

He alleged that Sikh institutions have steadily weakened since coming under Badal’s control. He said that decisions taken under the current leadership have distanced common people from these institutions.

He said that business-minded individuals entering politics cannot truly serve their state or community, alleging that Badal is among the wealthiest individuals not only in Punjab but across North India.

He also raised serious concerns about the functioning of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). He alleged that the SGPC is working to raise funds for the SAD ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections by selling religious properties. He claimed that Sikh elders had originally donated land for religious service and upkeep, but the SGPC has instead assumed the role of an owner rather than a caretaker.

He cited the case of land belonging to Gurdwara Amb Sahib, which he claimed was sold to the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). According to him, approximately Rs 49.47 crore was received from GMADA nearly a year ago. However, he alleged that no land was purchased in exchange, despite provisions under the SGPC Act that require land to be acquired when gurdwara land is sold.

The meeting was attended by Gurpratap Singh Wadala and several leaders and workers from Sikh groups.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Trump Gaza board meeting, donald trump, donald trump Gaza board meeting, shehbaz sharif, Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India attends Trump’s Gaza board meeting as observer
Tigmanshu Dhulia
'I started crying': Tigmanshu Dhulia recalls how Jaya Bachchan saved him from angry student mob
Mumbai apartment rent video
'Both my kidneys, bro’: Mumbai woman reveals Rs 1.11 lakh monthly rent for Bandra 2 BHK, video goes viral
L-R: Namibia's Gerhard Erasmus, Pakistan's Saim Ayub and Netherlands' Aryan Dutt have disturbed Indian batting attack during T20 World Cup 2026 league phase. (PHOTO: AP & ICC)
Rivals copy Martin Crowe's 1992 World Cup strategy to rein in Indian batsmen
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, is key
Budget to AI, same warning: Implementation, not appearance, will be key
Live Blog
Advertisement