‘Sikh institutions have steadily weakened since coming under Sukhbir’s control’

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh targets SAD leadership at Akali Dal Puner Surjeet meet in Jalandhar, accuses Sukhbir Badal of weakening Sikh institutions and politicising religious bodies.(Express Archive/Gurmeet Singh)

Former Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh Thursday slammed the SAD and its leadership during a public meeting of Akali Dal Puner Surjeet held at Dana Mandi in Pratapura, Jalandhar.

Addressing party workers and members of various Sikh organisations, he accused SAD leader Sukhbir Badal of weakening Sikh institutions and misusing religious bodies for political gains.

He alleged that Sikh institutions have steadily weakened since coming under Badal’s control. He said that decisions taken under the current leadership have distanced common people from these institutions.

He said that business-minded individuals entering politics cannot truly serve their state or community, alleging that Badal is among the wealthiest individuals not only in Punjab but across North India.