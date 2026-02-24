‘Sikh Empire’ exhibition centre of attraction at Punjab craft mela

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday inaugurated the exhibition titled “The Sikh Empire (1710-1849): Perspectives of International Artists and Authors” at the ongoing Punjab Sakhi Shakti Craft Mela at Sheesh Mahal. “The Sikh Empire Empire” exhibition has garnered significant attention from the visitors. The exhibition will continue till March 2.

Cheema said under Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s leadership, Punjab has taken this initiative to acquaint the younger generation with the state’s rich heritage and history. The exhibition would prove extremely beneficial for scholars, students, historians, artists and people in general, he said.

Praising Patiala Deputy Commissioner Varjeet Walia and ADC Damanjeet Singh Mann, he wished for the success of the fair.