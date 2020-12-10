Sikh bodies praise US lawmakers for backing farmers’ protests in Delhi

Farmers shout slogans as they block a major highway during a protest against new farm laws at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh state border (AP)

US-based Sikh bodies have praised US lawmakers for showing their concern for farmers protesting in Delhi. Dr Pritpal Singh and Jaswant Singh Hothi from the American Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee thanked US Congressmen for taking up the issue.

Dr Pritpal Singh said that a joint letter, written by members of the US Congress John Garamendi, Jin Costa and Sheila Jackson Lee, to Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, raised the ongoing farmers’ protests in India.

The Congressmen, he added, have mentioned in the letter that they are deeply concerned about the response of Indian government to these protests.

The Congressmen, according to Dr Pritpal Singh, say in the letter that that “they have been distressed this year to see actions by the Indian government that have restricted these rights for many Indians; not only for farmers, but also for religious minorities, and human rights organizations”.

Congressmen, who are also members of the American Sikh Congressional Caucus, told Ambassador Sandhu that many of these farmers have children, relatives, and friends who are American citizens, many of whom have reached out to them to share their concerns about these developments.

Harpreet Singh Sandhu, member of Friends of American Sikh Congressional Caucus Committee, thanked the US Congressmen and said: “We are indebted to the US Congressmen for becoming the voice of the farmers from Punjab who are at a peaceful demonstration and trying to save their land and lives of the families from the clutches of corporate houses, who would become more powerful after the newly introduced three agriculture bills.”

Another prominent Sikh body in the US, the Sikh Coordination Committee East Coast also thanked the Congressmen and requested US lawmakers to take up the matter in the US parliament.

“Congressmen in strong words conveyed to Indian ambassador that they urge India to demonstrate a model of democratic values while dealing with the farmers who are peacefully demonstrating for their right,” says the letter, the copy of which is also available with The Indian Express.

The letter further says that a respect for the rights of freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and a thriving civil society are core components of a functioning democracy and we must acknowledge that we have also struggled at times in the United States to live up to the ideals of a just, democratic society, but we continue to strive toward it.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd