Sikh bodies, farmer groups to protest against Kejriwal, Modi and Shah

Sikh bodies and farmer organisations announced to hold protest against PM Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal during their visit to Punjab. It was decided that once their plan is made public, the Sikh groups will declare their protest. These organisations are demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have completed their sentences. The Sikh organisations led by Dal Khalsa and Kisan organisations led by BKU (Doaba) also constituted a coordination committee.

In a meeting organised in Jalandhar on Friday, they said that the Union government has a double face on the issue. “On one hand they said that the Union home ministry issued the notification in 2019 recommending the release of Prof Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar and eight other detainees, but on the other hand, the Delhi police that comes under the Union home ministry opposed the release of Bhullar twice in the meeting of Sentence Review Board held on February 28, 2020 and December 11, 2020. The another member of SRB that opposed the release was Director Social Welfare,” they said.

Dal Khalsa leader Paramjit Singh Mand said that laws are unequal for prisoners in India. “By keeping them under detention, Narendra Modi-led BJP government and Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government are not only violating the principles of equality but is also violating human rights,” he said.