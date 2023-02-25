We’re signing Memorandum of Dil Se, not MoU; will hold sectoral summits every fiscal quarter: Mann

Asserting that memorandum of understanding (MoU) is obsolete now, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that the state government is currently signing MoDS (Memorandum of Dil Se) with industrialists to give a fillip to industrial development in the state.

Addressing the gathering during the valedictory function on the second day of Progressive Punjab Summit, the CM said that MoDS is a sacred agreement directly from heart and is based on mutual trust and zeal to make Punjab a front-runner state in industrial sector. He said that earlier practice of MoUs by armtwisting of industrialists has now withered away. Today, however, the focus is to ensure massive industrialisation in the state.

The CM said that those who have participated in this summit have come on their own just to be partner in socio-economic growth of the state. He said that as per their target audience, the companies are exploring the possibilities of their expansion in the state.

Mann said that this will propel progress and prosperity in the state, creating new job opportunities for the youth.

The CM announced that every year the state government will organise sectoral summits in every quarter of fiscal year for giving a further boost to the industry. He said that this is the need of the hour to put the state on path of high growth trajectory. This will also help in giving the much-needed push to the sectoral development of industry in the state.

The CM reiterated the commitment of his government to make Punjab a vibrant, progressive and prosperous state. He said that with the active support and cooperation of the industry, this task will be accomplished soon. From day one, his aim is to create more and more jobs for the youth to wean them away from drug menace by channelising their energy in a positive direction.

The CM expressed hope that the industrialists had a great experience during their stay in the state. He asked them to be messengers of the state for conveying the salient features of the state like ease of doing business and most conducive business environment to their colleagues in other states.

Mann said that the purpose is to ensure maximum investment in the state to make it the industrial hub of the country.

The CM congratulated the Invest Punjab on successfully organising the event. He also congratulated the Deputy Commissioners who had worked hard to make this event a huge success. He also expressed gratitude to the captains of industry for coming in a huge number to invest in the state.

Showcasing the achievements of the state, the CM said that it has the most conducive environment for the industrial growth. He said that it is the hub of manufacturing sector and leads the country in sectors like pharma, IT and others.

Mann said that along with ensuring ease of doing, the focus of the state government is to accelerate the speed of doing business.

The CM reiterated the commitment of his government to make the state a hub of ‘healthcare’ across the globe. He said that in a major push to medical education in Punjab, the state government has decided to construct 16 new medical colleges in the coming five years that will take up the total tally of medical colleges in the state to 25.

Mann said that on the one hand, it will provide quality medical education to students and, on the other, it will help in providing world-class healthcare facilities to people.

The CM said that the 117 schools of eminence being set by state government will enable the students of Punjab to excel in field of academics.

He said that these schools will act as a catalyst to transform the lives of students by giving a new direction to their lives. The schools of eminence are equipped with the best facilities and state-of-the-art infrastructure to enable the students to compete across the globe.

Earlier, addressing the gathering, Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann lauded the CM for making strenuous efforts to encourage industry in the state. She also thanked all the officers, especially Principal Secretary Dilip Kumar and Invest Punjab CEO K K Yadav for smoothly organising the event. She said that Punjab will witness unprecedented development in every sphere.

In his address, Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahni lauded the CM for taking path-breaking initiatives for promoting industry. He said that the CM has taken several out-of-the-box ideas to encourage the industry. He said that the CM has a vision and dedication to make Punjab a progressive state.

Earlier, Principal Secretary (Investment Promotion) Dilip Kumar welcomed the dignitaries on the occasion.

The CM lauded top performing industrial units in GST. He also awarded Deputy Commissioners of Sangrur (Jitendra Jorwal), Kapurthala (Vishesh Sarangal) and Bathinda (Shaukat Ahmed Parey) for top performance in industrial promotion. He also awarded Deputy Commissioners of Gurdaspur (Himanshu Aggarwal,)Tarn Taran (Dr Rishi Paul) and Barnala (Poonam Deep kaur) for the top performance.

CEO, Invest Punjab, K K Yadav proposed a vote of thanks.

Hinduja Group shows interest in making electric buses

Transnational conglomerate Hinduja Group has shown an interest in manufacturing electric vehicles in Punjab.

A delegation from the Hinduja Group — comprising senior advisor SK Chadha; zonal head of Ashok Leyland, Piyush; business head of Mind Space, Aman Khanna; zonal manager of IndusInd Bank, Naresh Arora; and chief commercial officer, Switch Mobility, Sachin Nijhawan — met Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar on the sidelines of the Punjab Investors Summit-2023 on Friday.

Besides this, the Hinduja Group delegation also gave a presentation of the products of the company, and stated that as the Punjab government has approved the electric vehicle policy, the company wanted to manufacture small electric buses in the state.