Signboards to be installed, special budget to be prepared for villages’ development

To make locating houses in villages easy, a committee of Municipal Corporation has given a go-ahead to indicator boards in the villages. At present all the villages are under the Municipal Corporation.

The decision to install indicator boards was taken in a meeting of the slum, colony and village committee, Municipal Corporation, here.

During the meeting, the members decided to install indicator boards at the entry points of the villages’ localities. Members of the committee said that the initiative will help people locate houses as per their numbers.

Councillor Mahesh Inder Singh Sidhu, who is also a member of the committee, said, “At present, there are no proper numbering in front of the village houses and people find it difficult to locate them. The indicator boards in sectors, just like the ones on internal lanes, will help everyone.”

The committee members also discussed about a special budget dedicated to villages’ development works and asked the officers to prepare a detailed budget of Rs 25 crore.

The officials were directed to account for the ongoing projects and the unspent budget, and prepare the special budget before the committee’s next meeting.

The members asked the engineers to check the water supply pipe lines and sewerage pipelines in villages and appoint nodal officers for monitoring of the village development works.

Moreover, the committee also asked the civic body officials to furnish details of the Rs eight crore special budget spent on village development during the previous financial year.

The committee asked the officers to table the agenda regarding the bylaws of the villages, during the next meeting, to tackle the local problems.

Regarding the lack of power connections in certain areas, electrical engineers were asked to provide details of the memorandum of understanding (MoU) signed with Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) for providing electricity in the dark spots throughout villages.

