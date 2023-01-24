Former Chief of Army Staff: Will begin signature campaign against apartmentalisation in Haryana

Former Chief of Army Staff General V P Malik (Retd) said he would begin a signature campaign against the “apartmentalisation” of residential units in Panchkula and other areas and this “injustice needed to be fought”.

In an exclusive interaction with The Indian Express, Gen Malik, recipient of the prestigious Param Vishishta Seva Medal (PVSM) and Ati Vishishta Seva Medal (AVSM), stated, “In the last few days after the meeting…a lot of people have been approaching me physically and virtually as well – all over from Panchkula, Gurgaon and other areas as well where this rampant apartmentalisation is going on. People have expressed their grievances about how they have approached the civil administration..the government, but nothing has happened. Some of them have even moved to civil court. Therefore, I feel this injustice needs to be fought. There is a need to fight against this lobby that is keeping its monetary interest over the environment.”

Gen Malik on January 12 said how he had written to Manohar Lal Khattar about the “rampant apartmentalisation” but the Haryana chief minister did not even acknowledge it let alone take action. “And he hasn’t …till now,” he said when asked if Khattar had responded since then.

Gen Malik said it seemed building bylaws were changed in the state without consulting the stakeholders. “It is apparent that building bylaws have been changed without consulting the residents and the stakeholders and now because so many people are approaching. We have decided to begin a signature campaign now because it is apparent now that we will have to go to the high court and Supreme Court also, if required,” Gen Malik said.

Lt Colonel (retd) PK Jetly, a resident of Sector 4 in Panchkula, who was at Gen Malik’s residence, said he was there to join the fight against “apartmentalisation”. “Yes, we will go to court for relief. There is rampant apartmentalisation all over. It needs to stop,” he said.

Deepak Sharma, a resident of Sector 2 too joined them and said, “When I foresee my rights to sunlight…fresh air…being violated, I will speak up against those policies which have been framed without allowing people of the area who have been residing for decades..we are building this momentum and take the aggrieved voices to the court.”

The Supreme Court on January 10, in a landmark judgment, banned the conversion or bifurcation of a single residential unit into apartments in Chandigarh. The case was heard by a bench of Justices B R Gavai and B V Nagarathna. The order applies to Phase I, that is Sectors 1 to 30, considered a heritage zone.

Fearing that the builders will now move to Panchkula and many of them have already started converting single units into apartments and selling further, voices from Panchkula have been raised against the move.