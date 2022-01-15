Sidhu’s tweets getting rebellious in nature, something may happen: Bhagwant Mann

AAP state president and Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann on Friday said that Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Navjot Singh Sidhu’s tweets for the past few days have been rebellious in nature and it is expected that in the coming days “something may happen”.

Addressing media persons here on Friday, Mann said that whenever Sidhu announces anything related to election promises, it is immediately opposed by members of his own party. “They say it is not part of the manifesto. When was the manifesto committee meeting been held? This is not Sidhu Model this is Congress Model or this is Punjab Model. They themselves do not know what is happening,” said Mann, highlighting the Congress imbroglio.

Elaborating on the fiscal problems being faced by Punjab, Mann said that successive ruling parties have put every child born in Punjab under debt. “After the formation of AAP government in Punjab, the government treasury will be filled and along with fulfilling the guarantees given by party national Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab will get rid of the debt,” he said.

Mann said that while Punjab continues to reel under ever-increasing debt, the fortunes and assets of the leaders of ruling party were increasing manifold. “Today Punjab has a debt of over Rs 3 lakh crore and Punjab has a population of three crore. Thus every Punjabi has a debt of Rs 1 lakh on his head, meaning every child born in Punjab is being born under debt. How did this happen when the people are paying taxes,” he asked.

He added that the wealth of the ruling families of Punjab and the leaders of Congress, BJP and SAD was steadily increasing. “The leaders of ruling parties have built huge five-star and seven-star hotels, palaces and shopping malls. They have also purchased land and houses abroad and have money in foreign banks, which we do not see at all. The number of leaders’ buses has increased by hundreds, while the number of government buses and routes has decreased drastically. Not a single leader of these ruling parties of Punjab has become poor, because these corrupt politicians have plundered the government treasury through mafia rule,” he said.

Mann said that AAP has a comprehensive plan for the overall development of Punjab under which pro-people policies such as providing good quality education and treatment in government institutions, development of agriculture, development of industries apart from providing debt relief of over Rs 3 lakh crore have been formulated. “AAP will endeavour to bring Punjab back on track with noble intentions and policies just as the Kejriwal government stopped the looting of Delhi’s exchequer and as on date Delhi’s exchequer has increased from Rs 26,000 crore to Rs 69,000 crore, due to which the Kejriwal government is providing facilities to the people of Delhi,” he said.

Presenting a blueprint to save Punjab’s exchequer, Mann said, “Out of Punjab’s treasury of Rs 1.68 lakh crore, Rs 30,000-35,000 crore is being looted every year through corruption and mafia which will be put to an end on priorit after formation of AAP government in Punjab. The sand mafia is robbing revenue worth Rs 20,000 crore every year, which comes out to Rs 1 lakh crore in five years. Similarly, transport, excise and land grabbing will be stopped and pro-people policies on financial resources will be implemented.”

Mann said that the AAP government in Punjab would work in coordination with the Union for the progress and prosperity of Punjab.