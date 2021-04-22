Sidhu’s tirade leaves many red faces in Congress, leaders wait and watch

Even after Congress leader and former Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has launched a tirade against his own party’s government, the ruling party, though uneasy, watches him silently with no leader coming out to take on him.

Sidhu not only addressed two press conferences in Patiala, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s pocket borough and hometown in the last fortnight, criticised the Chief Minister, mostly covertly, and has also been uploading videos on Twitter, Facebook and his YouTube channel, faulting the government for not taking action in drugs case, and not bringing the guilty to book in Bargari sacrilege.

On Wednesday, Sidhu went a step farther in his social media feed when he wrote, “Sochi Samjhi, mili juli yojna hai, jisda maqsad…aap tan dubbange, sabna nu naal lai ke dubbange (Carefully crafted collusive abetment leading to… we will be ruined and ruin everybody else).”

He added, “This is not a failure of the government or the party but one person who is hand in glove with the culprits.”

With the message, Sidhu also uploaded clips from his various speeches, including the one before 2017 Assembly elections when he had addressed the media along with Bains brothers and his aide Pargat Singh, after quitting the BJP and Rajya Sabha membership, and alleged an “unholy nexus” between various political rivals in Punjab. In one of the clips, he says, that during the day they take on each other and in the evening they get together over drinks at the farmhouse.

The video caused quite a furore in the Congress on Wednesday with a few Congress leaders confiding in The Indian Express that they will have to raise the matter with the CM to take it up with the high command as Sidhu could cause harm to the Congress prospects under Amarinder in the coming elections.

While no leader was willing to come on record on the issue, unlike in the past when several ministers used to come out to hit back at Sidhu, a senior leader said, “Those who were thinking this crisis created by Sidhu will blow over, or die down with time, it does not appear so. We have to find a solution to this problem.”

A party leader said, “A tragedy is waiting to happen. He is just waiting for a tipping point. His meetings with the CM over his adjustment have failed. He is only waiting for an opportune time. He is exonerating the government as well as the party but appears to be going after the CM. Yet, at the same time he has not gone to the Governor, like Partap Bajwa did.”

The leaders are internally discussing that with AICC former president Rahul Gandhi down with Covid, he should go to Priyanka Gandhi and take up the issue at the party platform. They said the CM should also take a call fast so that the issue does not go out of hands.

‘UPSETTING THE CM’

As mystery surrounds his future plans in the Congress, after his two odd meetings with Amarinder failed to bear any fruit, Sidhu resurfaced in Patiala a fortnight ago to address the media and hit out at the Centre largely. Later, he surfaced again after the High Court quashed SIT investigations in Behbal Kalan and Kotkapura Firing few days ago and hit out at the state government by saying that the government had not taken these issues to a logical conclusion.

His appearance in Patiala created a furore in the political circles as his counterparts and rivals watched him with curiosity.