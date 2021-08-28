Sidhu’s statements lack maturity, weaken party: Cong leader to Sonia

Senior congress leader and veteran trade unionist M M Singh Cheema has written to party president Sonia Gandhi complaining against the recent statements by Punjab unit chief Navjot Sidhu, calling his utterances ‘highly irresponsible, lacking maturity”.

“Sidhu has stated in a public function that he has told Congress high command to allow him to take decisions otherwise he will give a befitting reply. These kind of public display of immaturity is weakening the organisation and definitely tarnishing the image of the Congress party which was in forefront in the freedom struggle,” said Cheema.

He added, “Since Navjot Singh Sidhu has been nominated as PPCC president, he is in news for every wrong reason and nothing constructive has been heard from his side in strengthening the party except tweets here and there and few personal visits to selective Congress leaders and appointing personal advisors on Congress letterheads.”

Cheema further said there are certain norms and precedents which need to be respected by every responsible Congressman and just escapist statements on certain issues are not at all welcomed by traditional Congressmen.

“I request Congress president that it is high time to set the record straight and Sidhu be instructed to explain his public statements and be directed for future to act cautiously in public speaking and social media utterances which gives opposition parties a handle,” he said.