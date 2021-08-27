Punjab: Sidhu’s advisor quits after row over social media posts

Amid controversy over his social media posts, Malvinder Singh Mali Friday quit as advisor to Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.Mali posted on Facebook that he was stepping down from the post.

In his statement, Mali has also levelled allegations against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhbir Badal and said these leaders should be held responsible if he faced any physical harm in the coming days. .

He said Punjab has been yearning for change and fighting for the rights of minorities, human rights, democratic rights, but the current politics in the state is suffering from intellectual poverty that does not tolerate any change in the ruling dispensation. He said he will continue his fight with the help of like-minded people.

Attacking the Congress high command and party general secretary incharge Harish Rawat without naming them, Mali said Punjab has become a gold mine for the high commands and Punjab in-charges in Delhi.

Mali had invited the ire of Rawat as well as the COngress high command over his views on Article 370 and Kashmir, and a sketch of Indira Gandhi terming her a “tormentor”.

After he refused to withdraw the posts, Sidhu was advised by Rawat to sack Mali. Sidhu had, however, dug his heels in. Rawat had even gone public in a TV interview in saying that if Sidhu did not sack such advisers, he would do so himself.

Amarinder, too, asked Mali to stick to advising Sidhu rather than speaking on issues of national interest. He also asked Sidhu to rein in his advisors.