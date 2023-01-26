As Sidhu stays in jail, followers cancel welcome plans

With the Punjab government not releasing former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Patiala jail by extending special remission under the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, his camp cancelled plans to welcome him outside Patiala Central jail on Thursday.

Early on Thursday morning, the Patiala Municipal Corporation also removed billboards that were placed to welcome Sidhu, his aide Narinder Lali said.

While the government had not moved Sidhu’s case for special remission, his camp was hopeful that he would be released at the last minute as Sidhu had completed 66 per cent of his jail term and was eligible for remission under Category 6 of the Centre’s release policy.

However, the state government did not move his file.

His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu tweeted: “Navjot Sidhu falls in the category of a ferocious animal. So the government doesn’t want to extend the 75th year of independence relief to him. You are all requested to stay away from him.”

Sidhu is undergoing rigorous imprisonment in Patiala jail since May 24 in a 1988 road rage case. The government had put up his case to the screening committee last month but it was later dropped.

Sources said the Punjab government did not want to give the Opposition a handle by releasing Sidhu as the issue of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh prisoners) was a contentious topic in the state.

Anticipating his release, the Congress high command had invited Sidhu to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.