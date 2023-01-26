scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Advertisement

As Sidhu stays in jail, followers cancel welcome plans

Former PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu’s camp was hopeful that he would be released at the last minute as he had completed more than half of his jail term and was eligible for special remission.

sidhu news, navjot sidhu jail news, indian expressFormer PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu. (File)
Listen to this article
As Sidhu stays in jail, followers cancel welcome plans
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With the Punjab government not releasing former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu from Patiala jail by extending special remission under the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, his camp cancelled plans to welcome him outside Patiala Central jail on Thursday.

Early on Thursday morning, the Patiala Municipal Corporation also removed billboards that were placed to welcome Sidhu, his aide Narinder Lali said.

While the government had not moved Sidhu’s case for special remission, his camp was hopeful that he would be released at the last minute as Sidhu had completed 66 per cent of his jail term and was eligible for remission under Category 6 of the Centre’s release policy.

Also Read |Is Navjot Sidhu ready for another comeback? Aides suggest so, wary Cong takes guard

However, the state government did not move his file.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
Delhi Confidential: Celebs come together to help EC encourage electors to...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
As MP’s Badnagar tehsil battled pandemic, local bus stand converted into ...
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
Tiger safari in Corbett reserve: SC panel slams former minister, policy
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...
BV Doshi passes away: Five features that defined the master architect&#82...

His wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu tweeted: “Navjot Sidhu falls in the category of a ferocious animal. So the government doesn’t want to extend the 75th year of independence relief to him. You are all requested to stay away from him.”

Sidhu is undergoing rigorous imprisonment in Patiala jail since May 24 in a 1988 road rage case. The government had put up his case to the screening committee last month but it was later dropped.

Sources said the Punjab government did not want to give the Opposition a handle by releasing Sidhu as the issue of ‘Bandi Sikhs’ (Sikh prisoners) was a contentious topic in the state.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement
Don't miss |Premature release uncertain but hoardings ‘welcoming back’ Navjot Singh Sidhu already dot Ludhiana

Anticipating his release, the Congress high command had invited Sidhu to participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra on January 30.

First published on: 26-01-2023 at 10:22 IST
Next Story

Maharashtra: National flag unfurled at RSS headquarters on Republic Day

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 26: Latest News
Advertisement
close